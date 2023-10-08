Deion Sanders Calls Colorado “Hot Garbage” After Tight Win Over Arizona State

Colorado might have gotten back in the win column this weekend, but coach Deion Sanders still wasn't happy. “Wonderful win, but we played like hot garbage and I'm trying to figure it out. I'm sick of this. We're better than this," Sanders said following the 27-24 win. He also alluded to the team's reliance on his son, starting quarterback Shedeur, bailing them out of bad performances. “It's like we're waiting on him to put on his cape and do what he does. That’s what he does every week.” Shedeur threw for 239 yards and a touchdown. However, he also took five sacks and added another -17 rushing yards to his season total. This week, an anonymous Pac-12 coach told The Athletic they believed Sanders was intentionally taking sacks to preserve his passing stats.

Performance aside, the win elevated Colorado to 4-2 on the season and snapped an eight-game losing streak in conference play. Arizona State, who played a good game until giving up a 43-yard pass that set up Colorado's game-winning field goal, dropped to 1-5 on the season. “Winning teams make the plays when the game is on the line and right now we're not getting that done,” first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham said after the game. Colorado are next in action against 1-4 Stanford on October 13.

Read More: Deion Sanders Labels Blowout Loss To Oregon “A Good, Old-Fashioned Butt-Kicking”

Rumors Swirl About Sanders Contract, Peach Bowl Invite

https://youtube.com/shorts/it2uiTZMH6M?si=FYmAW5smqgXbRBxp

It's been a week full of rumors and accusations in Boulder. Internally, Sanders is being reportedly linked to a "lifetime" contract at Colorado. While very little is known about these potential talks, Skip Bayless called for Sanders to get a three-year, $100M contract extension from the school. Sanders currently makes $5.5M a year on a contract that runs through 2027.

Meanwhile, the Buffs are being linked to an unprecedented bowl season move. Also reported on Undisputed, the organizers of the Peach Bowl have reportedly met with Colorado officials about having the Buffs participate in the game this year. The Peach Bowl is one of the most prestigious bowl games during bowl season and forms part of the New Year's Six. That typically means that it features teams that were in contention for the College Football Playoff. The game has not featured an unranked team since 2011 and, outside of years when it was a CFP semifinal, has typically featured teams ranked in the top 15 of the AP poll.

Read More: Deion Sanders And Michael Irvin Get Emotional About Their Friendship On Undisputed

[via]