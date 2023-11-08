Shedeur And Shilo Sanders Not Declaring For 2024 NFL Draft, Father Deion Claims

Deion Sanders has announced that neither of his sons will be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft despite being eligible. "They’re gonna come out the same year, next year. They’re not trying to leave daddy this year, by the way," Sanders told The Dan Patrick Show this week. Shedeur, Colorado's starting quarterback is a junior whose ability to thrive in the Pac-12 has seen his draft cap skyrocket. Many people see him as a first-round QB4 in 2024. Meanwhile, Shilo is seen as a mid-round safety who can play the 2024 college season due to the COVID waiver.

While both prospects are intriguing in their own ways, it's clear that Deion wants more year of them at Colorado. If they don't defy their father and jump to the NFL, that means they will play a season in the Big 12 when Colorado changes conferences next year. Furthermore, that will mark Shedeur's third conference and Shilo's fourth. Next year's conference schedule sees Colorado play Arizona, Texas Tech, Kansas, UCF, Utah, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Cincinnati.

Sanders & Colorado Continue To Struggle

However, all is not well in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado dropped their third consecutive game, falling below .500 for the first time this season. It came as a late rally against Oregon State fell short and the Buffs were knocked off 26-19. It's now been a full month since Colorado's last win, a 27-24 victory over Arizona State. Furthermore, the bowl window is closing bit by bit. Colorado, who are 4-5, need two wins from their last three games to be bowl-eligible.

Unfortunately for the Buffs, they have a rough schedule to close out the Pac-12 season. Up next is #21 Arizona, who are coming off three consecutive victories against ranked opponents. Then there is Washington State, who are 4-5 after a white-hot start to the season. Finally, they end the season against #18 Utah, who are 7-2. While Sanders has said the team isn't thinking about bowl season, it would be an incredibly disappointing end to a season that started off so well.

