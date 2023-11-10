Deion Sanders Says He “Loves” His Players Fighting During Practice

Deion Sanders said on his radio show this week that he "loves" his players fighting during practices. “We’ve had a great week of practice. We had a couple of fights, which I like. It’s a great thing. I always want to know who won because I keep records. I don’t break them up. Some coaches break them up. I don’t. Some guys fight hoping for the break up. No, we’re going to let you go. So, we did have a couple fights this week, and I love it. They’ve been getting after it. It’s almost like a rededication. It’s almost like a refocus. I love where we are. We’ve had great practices this week, offense, defense, as well as special teams,” Sanders said.

However, it's not the first time that Sanders has expressed this opinion. Back in August, Sanders expressed his disappointment that several players did not get involved in a fight that broke out during practice. In a video posted to YouTube by his family's media company, Sanders could be seen telling at least two players "If one fights, we all fight".

Colorado Need Two Wins To Go Bowling

Great practices aside, all is not well in Boulder. The Buffs dropped their third consecutive game last weekend, falling below .500 for the first time this season. It came as a late rally against Oregon State fell short and the Buffs were knocked off 26-19. It's now been a full month since Colorado's last win, a 27-24 victory over Arizona State. Furthermore, the bowl window is closing bit by bit. Colorado, who are 4-5, need two wins from their last three games to be bowl-eligible.

Unfortunately for the Buffs, they have a rough schedule to close out the Pac-12 season. Up next is #21 Arizona, who are coming off three consecutive victories against ranked opponents. Then there is Washington State, who are 4-5 after a white-hot start to the season. Finally, they end the season against #18 Utah, who are 7-2. While Sanders has said the team isn't thinking about bowl season, it would be an incredibly disappointing end to a season that started off so well. The Wildcats are 10.5 favorites against the Buffs this weekend.

