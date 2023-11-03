Deion Sanders Shows Colorado Players Bizarre Nature Video As Motivation

Deion Sanders hit his players with some unorthodox motivational tactics this week. At 4-4 and facing a matchup against #16 Oregon State, Sanders showed his team a video of cows and buffaloes. "We need some Buffaloes, we don't need no cows," Sanders explained to his team. "I'm looking for 22 guys out of this whole entire room… offense, defense, as well as special teams, including coaches, to run into the storm. Run right in," he continued.

The Buffs have lost four of their last five games, opening their Pac-12 conference at 1-4 as a result. This means, despite a 3-0 start to the season, they are still two games shy of bowl eligibility, which has become the expected benchmark following the team's incredibly hot start. However, the journey to six wins is a mountain more than anything else. After Oregon State, they Buffs play 5-3 Arizona, 4-4 Washington State, and 6-2 #18 Utah.

Suge Knight Says Deion Sanders Was Secretly Part Of Death Row

However, the week has been full of bizarre claims about Sanders. Suge Knight has claimed that Deion Sanders was originally part of Death Row Records. “Deion Sanders — when Prime wanted to be a rapper, he said: ‘I want to be a rapper. I spent over half a million dollars of my own money. I put guys in the studio, I paid Dallas Austin, I did all these songs — did everything. Then one day he came to me and said, ‘Well, y’know, Prime deal with Nike and Death Row is a Black-owned company, and we don’t really want to deal with a Black-owned company. Even though you paid for everything and we signed to you, put us on the Interscope brand'," Suge told The Daily Cannon.

Sanders put out two albums - 1994's Prime Time and 2005's The Encore Remix. Prime Time even charted, reaching #70 on the Billboard Hip Hop chart and #14 on the US Heatseekers chart. However, it's definitely brand-new information that the album could have originally come out under Suge's iconic brand.

