Suge Knight To Address Alleged Diddy Confrontation

Suge Knight has announced that he will address the allegations surrounding long-time rival Diddy on an upcoming episode of his podcast. According to sources involved in the production of Collect Call, Suge will speak on Diddy immediately after his Thanksgiving episode. Specifically, Suge will give his version of events on Cassie's claim that Diddy once loaded up a large amount of firearms to confront Suge. It reportedly happened after the Death Row boss had been spotted dining in LA. According to Cassie, Diddy jumped out of bed, got dressed, and retrieved multiple firearms from a safe before "running out" to confront Suge. However, it appears that the confrontation never actually went down.

However, Suge's timing was later dealt a blow. On Friday, it was reported that Cassie and Diddy had "amicably settled" the former's $50 million lawsuit. Cassie had made explosive claims earlier this week. The singer alleged that while with Diddy, she had suffered years of beatings and sexual assault at the hands of the Bad Boy Records boss. However, Diddy's legal team had initially dismissed the suit as nothing more than a "shakedown".

Suge To Speak On Keefe D Arrest

Despite the settlement, fans will still likely tune in to hear Suge's side of the Diddy incident. However, the mogul's aforementioned Thanksgiving episode may prove to be equally explosive. For the first time, Suge plans to speak on the arrest of Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the former gang member who is currently on trial for the murder of 2Pac. Of course, Suge was sitting next to Pac when the rapper was fatally shot in a Vegas drive-by in 1997.

Suge has been revealing a lot of previously unknown knowledge on his podcast. Much of it relates to the work he did to aid Death Row rappers. However some of Suge's stories been incredibly surprising. Earlier this month, Suge alleged that Deion Sanders had once been a secret member of Death Row. "I spent over half a million dollars of my own money. I put guys in the studio, I paid Dallas Austin, I did all these songs — did everything. Then one day he came to me and said, ‘Well, y’know, Prime deal with Nike and Death Row is a Black-owned company, and we don’t really want to deal with a Black-owned company," Suge told The Daily Cannon.

