Suge Knight Claims He Took The Fall For Dr. Dre’s Gun Charge

For fans of 90s hip-hop, Collect Call With Suge Knight has been a revelation. The podcast is only two episodes into its run but there's already been numerous major reveals. Much of it has had to do with Tupac, which makes sense with his alleged murderer's trial currently occupying headlines this year. One of the first attention grabbing stories Suge told related to Tupac and Warren G. After Warren claimed he played a role in getting Pac out of prison, Suge refuted the story and claimed that the two never even liked each other in the first place.

In the recently released second episode, Suge once again spoke on the process of getting Pac out of prison. This time he revealed the identity of a mystery woman who called him every single day to advocate for Tupac. Her name is Keisha, and she played a crucial role in setting the events of Tupac's career in motion. If it weren’t for Keisha, you guys wouldn’t have heard All Eyez On Me or all the other hits he did," Suge says during the podcast. But his newest revelation is about another artist. Check out the newest episode of Collect Call below.

Suge Knight On Taking A Gun Charge For Dr. Dre

In the new episode, Suge discusses taking the fall for Dr. Dre. “I stopped Dre from getting a lot of time for beating up a gang of b*tches and all the shit he was doing that made me… you know,” he begins. “I gave him the business manager number. The guy calls the business manager. The business manager wires the money for Dre’s guns to a guy who will give him the guns. A year or two later, on my birthday, they arrested me. The feds.”

Ultimately while Suge had the option to let Dre face his own consequences, he ended up taking the fall. What do you think of Suge Knight taking the heat for Dr. Dre on a gun charge so he could keep making music? Let us know in the comment section below.

