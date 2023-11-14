Suge Knight Reveals His Behind-The-Scenes Tactics In Snoop Dogg Murder Trial

Snoop Dogg's life might have taken a drastically different turn 24 years ago had he not been acquitted of murder charges. And Suge Knight is taking credit for the win. In the latest episode of "Collect Call With Suge Knight," which aired on Thursday, November 9th, Suge Knight reflected on his role in the Snoop Dogg murder trial. The former Death Row Records mogul pulled back the curtain on a pivotal moment in hip-hop history. Moreover, during the episode, he unveiled the strategic moves that allegedly spared the "Gin & Juice" hitmaker from a potential life sentence.

According to Knight, he Snoop would be in jail if it weren't for him. “If it weren’t for me, [Snoop would] still be in prison doing life,” he said. Suge Knight then proceeded to discuss how he played a crucial part in ensuring Snoop Dogg's freedom. However, he says this was after the rapper and his former bodyguard, Malik, faced first and second-degree murder charges in connection to the 1993 death of Philip "Little Smooth" Woldemariam in Los Angeles. Suge detailed the legal intricacies that ultimately led to the acquittal of the defendants. He explained, “The lawyer said: ‘Well, the bodyguard has a 9mm. So we can’t say he protected Snoop and shot the guy. Snoop had a .380.’”

However, Knight continued, revealing his intervention strategy. "I said: ‘We’ll be f***ked if the bodyguard had a .380 and Snoop had a 9mm., and he got shot with a .380, right? He got shot with a 9mm.’ But since Snoop had the .380 and the bodyguard had a 9mm, and he got shot with a .380, all the bodyguard gotta say is he was using .380 bullets in his 9mm.”

Furthermore, the narrative took an even more intriguing turn. When Knight disclosed spending a staggering $6 million to cover up loose ends. This involved settling with an individual from Snoop's crew who was allegedly blackmailing the rapper. Knight claimed to have met with a private investigator and spilled the truth on record. Only for the tape to be destroyed after his intervention. Ultimately, Snoop Dogg and Malik were acquitted on all charges. They cited self-defense claims and negligence on the part of the Los Angeles Police Department. As Suge Knight revisits this pivotal chapter, the revelations provide a rare glimpse into the behind the scenes that shaped the outcome. Moreover, this was a big trial that could have forever altered the course of hip-hop history.

