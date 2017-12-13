acquitted
- MusicSuge Knight Reveals His Behind-The-Scenes Tactics In Snoop Dogg Murder TrialSuge Knight says he came to the rescue.By Tallie Spencer
- CrimeHurricane Chris Found Not Guilty Of Second-Degree MurderA Lousiana jury acquitted Hurricane Chris on all charges in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Danzeria Farris Jr.By Aron A.
- SportsOJ Simpson Seen Dancing It Up With Two Women At Vegas Bar: WatchSome people have short memories.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeR. Kelly's Girlfriends Reportedly Working Tirelessly To Raise Legal FundsJoycelyn Savage & Azriel Clary are putting in work. By Chantilly Post
- SportsCowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Will Not Face Charges For Las Vegas Battery CaseEzekiel Elliott receives some good news out of Las Vegas.By Devin Ch
- CrimeRapper Drakeo The Ruler Acquitted Of Murder & Attempted MurderHe was, however, found guilty of a felony.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJailed Man Acts As His Own Lawyer & Frees Himself After 13 Years Behind BarsHassan Bennett took destiny into his own hands.By Aida C.
- SportsShawn Oakman Looking Towards NFL Career After Sexual Assault AcquittalOakman went undrafted in 2016.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyLaquan McDonald's Murder: 3 Police Officers Acquitted In Cover-Up TrialThe Cook County render a stunning decision in the Laquan McDonald cover-up trial.By Devin Ch
- SocietyWealthy "White Boy" Who Joined LA Crips Acquitted In Murder TrialHis $5 million bond was posted with $500 000 in cash after his drive-by shooting arrest.By Zaynab
- MusicTurkish Rapper Ezhel Acquitted On Charges Of Promoting Drug Use In LyricsEzhel finds freedom despite attempted censorship.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyPulse Gunman's Widow Noor Salman Acquitted Of Charges Related To ShootingShe will be able to finally move on from the incident. By David Saric
- MusicNelly's Rape Case Has Reportedly Been Dropped By ProsecutorsNelly's rape case didn't end up making it that far. By Aron A.