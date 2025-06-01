Bill Maher Catches Heat For Suggesting Cassie's Responsible If Diddy Is Acquitted In Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 675 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Bill Maher Cassie Responsible Diddy Acquitted Trial Hip Hop News
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bill Maher believes Cassie's text messages to Diddy might lead him to avoid a conviction in his federal sex trafficking trial.

Arguably the largest public media focus concerning the Diddy trial right now is his allegedly abusive relationship with Cassie Ventura. Witness testimonies spoke to alleged instances of abuse during their romance, but Bill Maher thinks all this discussion could lead to freedom for Sean Combs.

During Friday night's (May 30) episode of his Real Time program, the commentator and television host spoke on how trial has gone so far. The Bad Boy mogul faces charges alleging sex trafficking, racketeering, and more.

However, according to AllHipHop, Maher thinks that if he sees an acquittal when it's all said and done, then Ventura will be the one responsible for that verdict. The reason why is because of her text messages to Combs shown in court, some of which seem to consent to alleged sexual activity and "freak-off" dealings.

"If Diddy walks free, it will be because his lawyers can point to an endless stream of texts from Cassie expressing... enthusiastic consent to their sex life," Bill Maher posited concerning Diddy and Cassie's relationship. "If you’re MeToo-ing someone, it doesn’t help your case if you texted him, 'Me too.'"

Read More: Megan, Halle, & Cassie Spoke Up — And Got Doubted, Not Defended

Who Is Mia In The Diddy Trial?

"Diddy is a bad dude," Bill Maher alleged. "Things have changed enough so that moving forward, the rule should be, if you're being abused, you've got to leave right away. [...] Don't tell me any more about your contemporaneous account that you said to two friends ten years ago. Tell the police right away. Don't wait a decade. Don't journal about it, don't turn it into a one-woman show. And most importantly, don't keep f***ing him. [...] We also have to have an honest conversation about what people are willing to do for stardom. If you want a number one record on the chart so bad you'll take a number one in the face, some of that is on you."

Elsewhere in the Diddy trial, former assistants of his like the anonymous "Mia," an alleged victim, spoke to Combs' alleged misdeeds. There have also been conversations about whether to admit remarks from trauma experts in trial. That is where important discussion on relationship dynamics could take place for both sides of the court.

Read More: Diddy Takes Another Loss In Court As Judge Refuses To Strike Trauma Expert’s Testimony

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.7K
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success" 3.2K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Movies "Queen & Slim" Star Daniel Kaluuya's Mom "Confronted" Co-Star Over Sex Scene 30.2K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 5.9K