Arguably the largest public media focus concerning the Diddy trial right now is his allegedly abusive relationship with Cassie Ventura. Witness testimonies spoke to alleged instances of abuse during their romance, but Bill Maher thinks all this discussion could lead to freedom for Sean Combs.

During Friday night's (May 30) episode of his Real Time program, the commentator and television host spoke on how trial has gone so far. The Bad Boy mogul faces charges alleging sex trafficking, racketeering, and more.

However, according to AllHipHop, Maher thinks that if he sees an acquittal when it's all said and done, then Ventura will be the one responsible for that verdict. The reason why is because of her text messages to Combs shown in court, some of which seem to consent to alleged sexual activity and "freak-off" dealings.

"If Diddy walks free, it will be because his lawyers can point to an endless stream of texts from Cassie expressing... enthusiastic consent to their sex life," Bill Maher posited concerning Diddy and Cassie's relationship. "If you’re MeToo-ing someone, it doesn’t help your case if you texted him, 'Me too.'"

"Diddy is a bad dude," Bill Maher alleged. "Things have changed enough so that moving forward, the rule should be, if you're being abused, you've got to leave right away. [...] Don't tell me any more about your contemporaneous account that you said to two friends ten years ago. Tell the police right away. Don't wait a decade. Don't journal about it, don't turn it into a one-woman show. And most importantly, don't keep f***ing him. [...] We also have to have an honest conversation about what people are willing to do for stardom. If you want a number one record on the chart so bad you'll take a number one in the face, some of that is on you."