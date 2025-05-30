Diddy's Ex Assistant Alleges He Split Cassie's Head Open In Gruesome Attack

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 54 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Ex Assistant Split Cassie Head Open Attack Hip Hop News
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Cassie previously provided witness testimony in the Diddy trial, detailing their alleged relationship dynamic and his alleged crimes.

The Diddy trial continued to hear from witness testimonies this week, including from an anonymous alleged victim referred to as "Mia." As caught by HipHopDX and The Shade Room on Instagram, while on the stand, she recalled a particular alleged instance in which the Bad Boy mogul allegedly abused his then-partner Cassie Ventura.

After various other allegations, Mia recalled an alleged incident in Ventura's apartment in 2013. The two women were there with a man named Deonte when Sean Combs allegedly stormed in. He allegedly accused Ventura of drinking because she wasn't taking his calls, directing his questions in an "aggressive" manner to Mia and Deonte.

Then, Diddy allegedly attacked Cassie and launched her onto the ground, which caused a tussle between him, Deonte, and Mia. "Deonte is very small in comparison to Puff," the anonymous alleged victim reportedly alleged. "There was a little tornado going on. He had Deonte in a position where I was scared he was going to kill him."

"So I jumped on Puff but he threw me off and against the wall," she alleged. "I felt like I was in slow motion. I realized we were in big danger. He ran into the bedroom and grabbed Cass. Under her bed is this wood bed platform. He slammed her head into the corner."

Read More: Megan, Halle, & Cassie Spoke Up — And Got Doubted, Not Defended

Who Is Mia In The Diddy Trial?

Cassie's head allegedly split open and blood gushed out. Diddy allegedly directed himself at Mia (allegedly his former assistant) and told her to get an appointment with a plastic surgeon to attend to Ventura's gash.

He allegedly told her to say that the singer fell from being drunk rather than allegedly attacked. Combs allegedly "immediately snapped to protector mode and asked to have a doctor he knows called to tell them Cassie had fell and injured herself because she was drunk."

Elsewhere in the federal Diddy trial for alleged sex trafficking and more, folks are wondering about more witness testimonies. Suge Knight actually thinks Puff himself should testify and hold his head up high. Suge believes the jury might express sympathy for his humanization. In any case, the trial still has a long way to go.

Read More: Diddy's Former Assistant Alleges He Maintained An Abusive And Toxic Work Environment

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Assistant Kid Cudi Cassie Broke His Heart Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Former Assistant Alleges Kid Cudi & Cassie Fling Broke His Heart 525
News Marijuana Man 744
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.2K
2021 ONE Musicfest Music Young Dolph's Partner Mia Jaye Calls Out The Justice System For Allegedly "Unfair" Murder Trial 2.1K