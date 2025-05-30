The Diddy trial continued to hear from witness testimonies this week, including from an anonymous alleged victim referred to as "Mia." As caught by HipHopDX and The Shade Room on Instagram, while on the stand, she recalled a particular alleged instance in which the Bad Boy mogul allegedly abused his then-partner Cassie Ventura.

After various other allegations, Mia recalled an alleged incident in Ventura's apartment in 2013. The two women were there with a man named Deonte when Sean Combs allegedly stormed in. He allegedly accused Ventura of drinking because she wasn't taking his calls, directing his questions in an "aggressive" manner to Mia and Deonte.

Then, Diddy allegedly attacked Cassie and launched her onto the ground, which caused a tussle between him, Deonte, and Mia. "Deonte is very small in comparison to Puff," the anonymous alleged victim reportedly alleged. "There was a little tornado going on. He had Deonte in a position where I was scared he was going to kill him."

"So I jumped on Puff but he threw me off and against the wall," she alleged. "I felt like I was in slow motion. I realized we were in big danger. He ran into the bedroom and grabbed Cass. Under her bed is this wood bed platform. He slammed her head into the corner."

Who Is Mia In The Diddy Trial?

Cassie's head allegedly split open and blood gushed out. Diddy allegedly directed himself at Mia (allegedly his former assistant) and told her to get an appointment with a plastic surgeon to attend to Ventura's gash.

He allegedly told her to say that the singer fell from being drunk rather than allegedly attacked. Combs allegedly "immediately snapped to protector mode and asked to have a doctor he knows called to tell them Cassie had fell and injured herself because she was drunk."