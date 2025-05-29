Diddy's Ex Assistant Alleges Prince's Security Once Stopped Him From Attacking Cassie

This anonymous alleged victim also spoke on Diddy's alleged reaction to Cassie and Kid Cudi's romance during her trial testimony.

There are various anonymous witnesses in the Diddy trial, one of which took the stand on Thursday (May 29) to launch various allegations. She is referred to as "Mia" and is allegedly Sean Combs' former assistant.

As caught by Bossip and CNN, her testimony included various allegations about Combs' relationship with Cassie Ventura, as well as his own alleged abuse and assault of the former assistant. She alleged that his volatile moods meant she and Ventura could be in danger at any moment.

Specifically, Mia brought up an alleged incident in which she and Cassie snuck out to a Prince party. "Cass and I debated like little kids if we should sneak out of the house for probably what felt like forever," she alleged.

They allegedly decided to go for it, and the anonymous former assistant says they had a good time until the Bad Boy mogul allegedly arrived. The two women allegedly tried to leave the property, but Puff allegedly found them and began to attack the singer.

"He caught up to her and had her on the ground," Mia alleged concerning Diddy and Cassie's alleged relationship dynamic. "He started attacking her, but Prince’s security swiftly intervened."

Who Is Gina Huynh?
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition, the former assistant also claimed that Diddy allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. This joins other accusations from Mia alleging that he fostered an abusive and controlling workplace environment, along with other alleged instances of abuse towards Ventura.

Elsewhere, other allegations against Diddy are not emerging from the courtroom. For example, his former bodyguard Gene Deal alleged he paid $2 million to his former partner Gina Huynh to prevent her from testifying in his federal criminal trial. Combs faces charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

"The government can call Gina if it wants to," Puff's lawyer Marc Agnifilo reportedly remarked in court. "It might be difficult. It might be hard to do. They are the United States of America. They can get Gina into this courtroom if that is what they want to do."

Gene Deal alleged Huynh spoke with the government already, so he suspects something is up here. But as always, take all these allegations with a grain of salt.

