Diddy's former assistant, who is testifying in his criminal case under the pseudonym "Mia," alleges that he sexually assaulted her at a hotel in New York for his 40th birthday. She claimed that she had only been working for him for a few months at that point, as caught by CNN.

Mia alleges Diddy asked to speak with her privately and offered her two shots, which she said, “hit me kinda hard.” Soon after, Diddy allegedly leaned in to kiss her against the wall. “I was shocked and I froze. I couldn’t even process what was happening,” Mia said. The next thing she remembers is waking up the next day.

She also recalled another incident in either 2009 or 2010 when Diddy allegedly raped her at his house in Los Angeles. She said she was sleeping when she woke up to him allegedly climbing on top of her. “He put himself inside of me," she said. “I just froze, I didn’t react." She went on to suggest further sexual assaults were sporadic and didn't come with a pattern.

When Assistant US Attorney Madison Smyser asked Mia why she didn't report the assaults, she explained: “I didn’t know that you had to tell the bad things that happened to you if nobody else saw,” she said. She further described it as: “the most shameful thing of my life.” As for why she's testifying about the alleged experience now, she said that “when you’re scared into silence, these things continue to happen to others.” She concluded: “It’s the most traumatizing, the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Diddy Trial Day 12

Mia is just one of several witnesses to take the stand in Diddy's trial in recent weeks. His ex-girlfriend, Cassie, spoke about dealing with years of alleged physical and sexual abuse, earlier this month. Her testimony lasted several days. Dawn Richard and Kid Cudi have also testified.