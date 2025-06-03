Brian Steel Accuses Diddy's Ex-Assistant Mia Of A Seeking A "Me Too Money Grab"

BY Cole Blake 389 Views
Sean Combs Sex Crimes Trial Continues In New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Brian Steel, attorney for P. Diddy Combs, arrives during Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 15, 2025 in New York City. R&amp;B singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, is testifying possibly through tomorrow, as the prosecution's witness. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Testifying under the pseudonym, "Mia," Diddy's former assistant made allegations of both physical and sexual abuse.

Diddy's attorney, Brian Steel, who previously made headlines representing Young Thug in the YSL RICO trial, questioned one of the Bad Boy mogul's former assistants, "Mia," during cross examination of her testimony in his criminal trial on Monday. In doing so, he accused her of looking for a "money grab."

"Isn't it true that you sought a lawyer because you wanted to sue Mr. Combs for money?" Steel asked. The question prompted Mia, who has been testifying under a pseudonym, to respond, "No." Growing more passionate, Steel then asked: "And that you joined the #MeToo money grab against Sean Combs — is that true?" Prosecutor Madison Smyser objected to the question.

Elsewhere during the cross examination, she explained why she hadn't come forward about Diddy's alleged abuse until now. "I was completely entrenched in his world," she said. "Now I'm surrounded by the support that I need, and I've seen other worlds that were not like that." Mia added: "I wouldn't be believed, I would be wiped out, I would be abused, fired, and somehow made out to look like I was a crazy person, making everything up."

Diddy Trial Day 15

She previously referenced feeling "brainwashed" by Diddy, something Steel also asked her to explain. She said: "Brainwashed meant I was in an environment where the highs were really high and the lows were really low, which created a huge confusion in me trusting my instincts. I was punished whenever Puff would be violent and I would react, therefore, again, confusing me and making me believe I had done something wrong, and then I would try so hard to get back to that good space. And I'd work harder and be nicer, and nobody around batted an eye. He was still praised by everyone around him and the public. I was always constantly seeking his approval. He was my authority figure, the only authority figure."

Mia is the latest of several alleged witnesses to testify in Diddy's ongoing criminal trial. Before her, Cassie spoke for several days followed by former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more.

Following Mia's testimony, the trial is continuing with the court hearing from Eddy Garcia, according to CNN. He worked as a security officer at the InterContinental Hotel in March 2016, where Diddy allegedly assaulted Cassie. Diddy's trial is expected to last upwards of eight weeks in total.

