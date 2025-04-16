Diddy Recruits Young Thug’s Lawyer Brian Steel As Sex Trafficking Trial Looms

Diddy has an undoubtedly difficult legal battle ahead of him, and he's doing everything in his power to make sure he has the best lawyers in the game on his side. Recently, court documents obtained by DJ Akademiks even revealed that he's been able to recruit Brian Steel. Steel has worked on a slew of high-profile cases in the past, representing people like former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, judges, FBI agents, and more. He also gained a great deal of recognition for helping Young Thug get out of prison last October following a lengthy RICO trial.

For obvious reasons, he was met with some serious praise after pulling that off. Some of the rapper's fans have even jokingly dubbed him "YSL Steel." With that being said, his addition to Diddy's legal team has social media users more convinced than ever that he has a real chance of getting the verdict he's hoping for. "Diddy coming home," one Instagram user predicts. "Yeah he getting off," someone else guesses.

Steel isn't the only star lawyer Diddy has tried to hire ahead of his trial, however. He also offered Joe Tacopina a spot on his team, which he ultimately turned down. It wasn't for the reasons one might expect, however. Tacopina told VladTV last month that for him, it was simply a matter of timing. According to TMZ, the Bad Boy founder might have also successfully recruited Mark Geragos to help him fight his charges. Geragos refused to confirm or deny this when asked during an episode of his 2 Angry Men podcast with Harvey Levin this month.