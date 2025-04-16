Diddy Recruits Young Thug’s Lawyer Brian Steel As Sex Trafficking Trial Looms

BY Caroline Fisher 539 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Recruits Brian Steel Hip Hop News
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001.
Many social media users believe that with this latest addition to Diddy's team, he has a real chance of getting the verdict he's hoping for.

Diddy has an undoubtedly difficult legal battle ahead of him, and he's doing everything in his power to make sure he has the best lawyers in the game on his side. Recently, court documents obtained by DJ Akademiks even revealed that he's been able to recruit Brian Steel. Steel has worked on a slew of high-profile cases in the past, representing people like former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson, judges, FBI agents, and more. He also gained a great deal of recognition for helping Young Thug get out of prison last October following a lengthy RICO trial.

For obvious reasons, he was met with some serious praise after pulling that off. Some of the rapper's fans have even jokingly dubbed him "YSL Steel." With that being said, his addition to Diddy's legal team has social media users more convinced than ever that he has a real chance of getting the verdict he's hoping for. "Diddy coming home," one Instagram user predicts. "Yeah he getting off," someone else guesses.

Read More: Diddy Makes Last Minute Push To Hire A Black Female Attorney

Diddy Trial Date

Steel isn't the only star lawyer Diddy has tried to hire ahead of his trial, however. He also offered Joe Tacopina a spot on his team, which he ultimately turned down. It wasn't for the reasons one might expect, however. Tacopina told VladTV last month that for him, it was simply a matter of timing. According to TMZ, the Bad Boy founder might have also successfully recruited Mark Geragos to help him fight his charges. Geragos refused to confirm or deny this when asked during an episode of his 2 Angry Men podcast with Harvey Levin this month.

Diddy was arrested last year and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn awaiting his trial. Currently, his trial is scheduled to begin on May 12, with the jury selection process kicking off this month.

Read More: Diddy’s Proposed Questionnaire Indicates Jury Could Be Shown Alleged “Freak Off” Tapes

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Diddy Rumored New Attorney Hip Hop News Music Diddy’s Rumored New Attorney Expertly Dodges Questions About Case 727
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-YOUNG THUG Music Young Thug’s Attorney Brian Steel Will Represent Former DA Accused Of Interfering In Ahmaud Arbery Investigation 12.2K
A Birthday Experience Brought To You By Gunna Music Young Thug Falls Asleep During YSL RICO Trial: Watch 4.4K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-YOUNG THUG Music Young Thug's Lawyer Files Motion To Recuse Judge In YSL Case 3.4K