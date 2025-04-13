Diddy’s Rumored New Attorney Expertly Dodges Questions About Case

It's no secret that Diddy has a serious legal battle ahead of him. Last year, the Bad Boy founder was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ever since awaiting trial. His trial is currently scheduled to begin in May, with the jury selection process kicking off this month.
Diddy's looking to secure the best help he can get on the legal front. According to TMZ, this could very well include criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos. During a recent episode of his 2 Angry Men podcast with Harvey Levin, however, he expertly avoided any and all questions on the matter. Despite Levin relentlessly pressing him for answers, Geragos kept his lips sealed, refusing to confirm or deny his rumored role in the case.
He's not the only lawyer Diddy has allegedly contacted to represent him in the upcoming trial either. The mogul also reached out to Joe Tacopina, another celebrity lawyer who's previously represented the likes of Meek Mill, Michael Jackson, Donald Trump, and more. Most recently, he helped ASAP Rocky go home with a not guilty verdict in his assault case. Tacopina turned Diddy down, but it wasn't for the reasons one might expect.
During a sit-down with VladTV recently, he explained exactly why he couldn't take on the case. According to him, it was all simply a matter of timing. "I didn't turn him down because I don't like him or I don't believe in his case. I think he's got a very defensible case," he explained. "To me, this whole case boils down to an issue of consent. As far as I know, I don't know all the evidence, but it's an issue of consent. Did they consent or did they not? Was a gun put to someone's head? Or did they want to do it because they were getting all the perks associated with being part of a Diddy party and being one of Diddy's entourage?"
