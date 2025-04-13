Diddy’s Rumored New Attorney Expertly Dodges Questions About Case

BY Caroline Fisher 474 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Rumored New Attorney Hip Hop News
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to "TMZ," star lawyer Mark Geragos may play a crucial role in defending Diddy during his trial next month.

It's no secret that Diddy has a serious legal battle ahead of him. Last year, the Bad Boy founder was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ever since awaiting trial. His trial is currently scheduled to begin in May, with the jury selection process kicking off this month.

Diddy's looking to secure the best help he can get on the legal front. According to TMZ, this could very well include criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos. During a recent episode of his 2 Angry Men podcast with Harvey Levin, however, he expertly avoided any and all questions on the matter. Despite Levin relentlessly pressing him for answers, Geragos kept his lips sealed, refusing to confirm or deny his rumored role in the case.

Read More: Diddy's Legal Team Argues With Prosecutors About Controversial Jury Questionnaire

Diddy Lawyer

He's not the only lawyer Diddy has allegedly contacted to represent him in the upcoming trial either. The mogul also reached out to Joe Tacopina, another celebrity lawyer who's previously represented the likes of Meek Mill, Michael Jackson, Donald Trump, and more. Most recently, he helped ASAP Rocky go home with a not guilty verdict in his assault case. Tacopina turned Diddy down, but it wasn't for the reasons one might expect.

During a sit-down with VladTV recently, he explained exactly why he couldn't take on the case. According to him, it was all simply a matter of timing. "I didn't turn him down because I don't like him or I don't believe in his case. I think he's got a very defensible case," he explained. "To me, this whole case boils down to an issue of consent. As far as I know, I don't know all the evidence, but it's an issue of consent. Did they consent or did they not? Was a gun put to someone's head? Or did they want to do it because they were getting all the perks associated with being part of a Diddy party and being one of Diddy's entourage?"

Read More: Bow Wow Analyzes How Jermaine Dupri's Catalog Is Better Than Diddy All Day In New Interview

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Joe Tacopina Addresses Rumor Diddy Jay-Z Hip Hop News Music ASAP Rocky’s Lawyer, Joe Tacopina, Addresses Rumor He Turned Down Diddy Case Because Of Jay-Z 1174
50 Cent Diddy Joe Tacopina Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Has Shocking Reaction To Diddy Trying To Hire ASAP Rocky’s Lawyer Joe Tacopina 6.3K
Donald Trump Found Liable For Sexual Abuse And Defamation Of E. Jean Carroll Music Joe Tacopina Breaks Silence On Defending Tory Lanez's Lawyer In Case Involving Harvey Weinstein 1.5K
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges Music ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Recalls The Emotional Moment Rihanna Decided To Name Her Next Son After Him 1.6K