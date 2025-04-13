Diddy’s Rumored New Attorney Expertly Dodges Questions About Case

It's no secret that Diddy has a serious legal battle ahead of him. Last year, the Bad Boy founder was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ever since awaiting trial. His trial is currently scheduled to begin in May, with the jury selection process kicking off this month.

Diddy's looking to secure the best help he can get on the legal front. According to TMZ, this could very well include criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos. During a recent episode of his 2 Angry Men podcast with Harvey Levin, however, he expertly avoided any and all questions on the matter. Despite Levin relentlessly pressing him for answers, Geragos kept his lips sealed, refusing to confirm or deny his rumored role in the case.

He's not the only lawyer Diddy has allegedly contacted to represent him in the upcoming trial either. The mogul also reached out to Joe Tacopina, another celebrity lawyer who's previously represented the likes of Meek Mill, Michael Jackson, Donald Trump, and more. Most recently, he helped ASAP Rocky go home with a not guilty verdict in his assault case. Tacopina turned Diddy down, but it wasn't for the reasons one might expect.