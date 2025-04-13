Diddy’s Proposed Questionnaire Indicates Jury Could Be Shown Alleged “Freak Off” Tapes

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy is currently behind bars at the MDC in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin next month.

Diddy's trial is quickly approaching, and the jury selection process is set to begin this month. According to the Associated Press, the mogul's legal team submitted a questionnaire on Friday (April 11). Reportedly, it features 70 questions. This includes those about the potential jurors' willingness to see videos that depict assault or sexually explicit videos. His team also wants to know the potential jurors' thoughts on people with multiple sexual partners.

As for what prosecutors think about the proposed questionnaire, they argued that it's too long and confusing in their letter to the judge. For those who don't recall, Diddy was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.

Diddy Legal Issues
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On top of his criminal case, he's facing several lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault and other forms of abuse. Some other high-profile have been named in the lawsuits as well, including the likes of Jay-Z and Beyonce. Recently, for example, a man named Joseph Manzaro accused Diddy of sexually assaulting and humiliating him at one of his alleged "freak off" parties in 2015. He alleged that he'd been paraded around the party in a penis mask. He also alleged that Jay-Z, Beyonce, and more witnessed it.

 The Roc Nation founder's attorney Alex Spiro quickly shut down the accusations. He insisted that his client wasn't even in town at the time of the alleged incident. Last week, Manzaro decided to amend the lawsuit to remove any mention of Jay-Z or Beyonce. Allegedly, he did so because Spiro warned his attorney about including false accusations, and was able to prove Jay-Z was not in Florida during the alleged incident.

