Bow Wow Analyzes How Jermaine Dupri's Catalog Is Better Than Diddy All Day In New Interview

Bow Wow reignited an ongoing debate in February 2025 during his appearance on The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel. When asked to choose between longtime collaborators Jermaine Dupri and Sean “Diddy” Combs, the rapper didn’t hesitate—he chose JD. The response sparked polarized reactions across social media, where fans dissected his comments and reignited discussions about legacy, influence, and credibility in hip-hop production.

The moment came during a casual segment where Bow Wow was asked whose catalog he preferred. He offered a diplomatic take at first. “I think they both got dope catalogs,” he said. “Puff can swing with a couple big records. But JD could be like, ‘Okay, cool. I’m not gonna fall into that. I got a big record too.’” The exchange, clipped and uploaded to The Art of Dialogue’s X account on April 12, quickly drew attention.

During the interview, Bow Wow doubled down on his loyalty to JD, pointing out both producers’ work with Usher. “They both got Usher hits,” he said. “But Jermaine got the bigger ones.” He also acknowledged the value of both men in his career. “I’m rolling with the whole team,” he said. “But I got to roll with JD on that one. Think about the records people don’t even know JD did.” Bow Wow’s connection to Dupri runs deep. Dupri helped shape the early sound of the rapper’s career, producing hits like “Bounce With Me,” “Fresh Azimiz,” and “Bow Wow (That’s My Name).” Despite past creative disagreements—particularly during Bow Wow’s joint album Face Off with Omarion—the pair has always maintained a professional respect.