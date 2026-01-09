Shenseea And DDG Set Off Dating Rumors After Linking Up In Nigeria

The internet is already in full baewatch mode to kick off 2026, and this time all eyes are on DDG and Shenseea. Social media started buzzing after footage surfaced showing the two artists together in Nigeria while celebrating the New Year, leaving fans asking one simple question: what’s really going on?

Videos making the rounds online show DDG and Shenseea linking up overseas, and that was more than enough to send timelines into speculation overload. Neither artist has commented on the nature of the trip, but that hasn’t stopped fans from breaking down every clip, angle, and vibe like it’s a full investigation.

The pairing caught people by surprise, especially since both have been moving pretty independently lately. Shenseea has been outside globally, balancing music, fashion moments, and international appearances, while DDG continues to stay visible through his music, content, and nonstop online presence. Seeing their paths cross in Nigeria felt random to some and very intentional to others.

Shenseea And DDG Appear Cozy In New Video

Of course, there is also the possibility that this was just a friendly link-up or a shared New Year’s celebration with overlapping circles. Still, the timing and location have fans convinced there might be more to the story. "100% his type," one person commented on the video. "

So far, both DDG and Shenseea have stayed silent, letting the clips do all the talking. No captions. No explanations. Just enough mystery to keep the internet guessing.

Whether this turns into something official or fades into a quick holiday moment, remains to be seen. The new year barely started, and celebrity rumor season is already in full swing.