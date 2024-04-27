Shenseea Is Determined To Have A Long-Lasting Love On "Neva Neva"

Shenseea is known for writing catchy and rhythmic dancehall/R&B cuts over the past several years. However, even with all of her singles that she has dropped, the albums are a rarity. In fact, the Kingston, Jamaica native has only put out one record and that happened back in 2022. That project was called ALPHA and had quite the feature list of 21 Savage, Tyga (2x), Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, Sean Paul, and Beenie Man. Hopefully, Shenseea is close to a sophomore release after dropping a new song "Neva Neva."

This is now her fourth offering of the year, with the first being "Hit & Run" with Masicka and Di Genius back in January. She did have a big moment in February when she helped provide a song for her birthplace and one of its icons, Bob Marley. Shenseea performed "No Woman No Cry" for the late legend's biographical film Bob Marley: One Love. Following that, she would go on to write a pretty raunchy cut "Die For You" in late March.

Listen To "Neva Neva" By Shenseea

Now, she is back with "Neva Neva," a track about being fed up with men's games and wants true love. She appears to have found someone she connects with and is not going to let anyone get in the way of it. "And now you know seh mi a think 'bout you night and a day / Love you, love you, love you, don't know what else to say / Try fi get the ting, turn inna eternity / That's what me hope and pray, yeah." Overall though, the song may be the weakest of the bunch, as the beat feels generic and the chorus repeats itself too much. But still give it a try with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Neva Neva" by Shenseea? Is this one of her better songs as of late, why or why not? Do you think she has something bigger in store down the line? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Shenseea. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

See what we have is just so real and you can't fake it

If them don't know we business, them can't break it

And them no know is not a game, so them can't play me

Come make me rock a bye yo' body, you're my baby

