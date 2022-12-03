shenseea
- SongsShenseea And Masicka Talk About Sneaky Links On Di Genius-Produced "Hit & Run"This is her first offering since "Beama" back in November. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsShenseea & Lola Brooke's "Beama" Single & Music Video Bring The Baddie EnergyShenseea's new single pays homage to her Jamaican roots.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsShenseea Wants Everyone To Drop Their "Waistline" On Her Latest Summer AnthemShenseea drops a groovy tune right before the official end of summer. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsSummer Walker Credits Shenseea With Changing London On Da Track: "Shoutout To You, Bitch"Have you tuned into Summer Walker's appearance on "Caresha Please" yet?By Hayley Hynes
- SongsShenseea Switches Up Her Look For Sultry New "Curious" Single & VisualThis weekend's rhythmic release marks the Jamaicans first effort of 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLondon On Da Track's BM Eboni Disses Shenseea's New Single "Curious"After the Jamaican artist dropped a diss towards the producer's past flame, she had some harsher words for her non-diss single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentShenseea's Best FreestylesShenseea's freestyles on various platforms show a different side of her that is not always present in her music.By Paul Barnes
- BeefShenseea Fires Shots At London On Da Track's BM On New FreestyleShenseea still wants all the smoke with Eboni Ivori. By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePrince Harry Says Shenseea's Music Helped Him Through Dark TimesIn his new memoir "Spare," Prince Harry says Shenseea's "lyrics resonated with me."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLondon On Da Track Responds To BM's Comments About Shenseea's SonThe renowned producer is feeling tired of false accusations making rounds on the blog circuit.By Hayley Hynes