London On Da Track’s Baby Mama, Eboni Ivori, Rips Shenseea To Shreds For Supporting Shedeur Sanders

BY Caroline Fisher 1175 Views
Eboni Ivori Rips Shenseea Gossip News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Shenseea arrives at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Eboni Ivori is accusing Shenseea of being a predator after she was spotted with Shedeur Sanders, who's five years younger than her.

It's no secret that Shenseea and the mother of London On Da Track's child, Eboni Ivori, haven't gotten along in the past. The Jamaican songstress is no longer in a relationship with the producer, which some might assume has put an end to their feud. Unfortunately, however, this doesn't appear to be the case.

Recently, Shenseea was spotted with Shedeur Sanders, an athlete who is roughly five years younger than her. Eboni took this as an opportunity to accuse the performer of being a predator. She dissed her in a series of scathing posts on her Instagram Story.

"SO PARROT BEAK FACE AND HER SON BOTH LIKE TO MESS WITH LIL KIDS. SOMEBODY CALL DFCS AND SAVE SHEDEUR," one of the posts reads, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. "THE OLD HAG LONG NOSE HAVIN WITCH SHOULD'VE GONE FOR THE DADDY. NOW I'M SEEING WHERE THE SON GOT IT FROM."

Eboni didn't stop there, however. She went on to share several additional posts, ruthlessly telling Shenseea to find someone her own age.

Shenseea & Eboni Ivori

"I'M DISGUSTED WITH THESE OLD LONG NOSE HAGS MESSING W KIDS," she wrote. "CHINSEEYA NEED TO GO FOR SOMEBODY HER OWN AGE LIKE LL COOL J R KELLY OR SUM [...] CALL BILL COSBY OR SOMEBODY."

For those who don't recall, Eboni previously accused Shenseea's son of being inappropriate with her daughter. This prompted the dancehall artist to hit her with a cease-and-desist. London On Da Track also called her out for her accusations at the end of 2022, insisting that they were false.

“A lot of y’all take sh*t as jokes & be entertained, but I ain’t taking none of this sh*t lightly,” he wrote on X at the time. “Constantly curating false accusations and playing the blog/internet games to try to tarnish my name & anyone associated with me and now to involve minors is below temperature.”

