Summer Walker Receives Shady Response From London On Da Track After Absent Father Accusations

Over the weekend, two mothers of London On Da Track's children put him on blast.

Over the weekend, the mother of one of London On Da Track's children Eboni Ivori took to her Instagram Story to put him on blast. She shared various photos of sad-looking children, which were not hers, alongside various captions accusing the producer of being an absent father. “My lil girl waiting on her dad since last Christmas,” one read. “Another pic of my lil girl waiting for her dad on her birthday last year," said another.

Summer Walker, who also has a daughter with London, took to The Shade Room's comments section yesterday to chime in. "Same," she said simply alongside an eye-roll emoji. This appears to suggest that the two women have had similar experiences with him.

London On Da Track Responds To Summer Walker

London caught wind of Walker's remark and decided to throw a bit of his own in response. "Which baby daddy u talking bout," he wrote with a crying emoji. LVRD Pharoh, the man the songstress shares her twin sons with, took the opportunity to defend himself. "I got mines with me right this second ‼️" he wrote. "Leave the REAL FATHERS out of the internet sh*t [prayer emoji]."