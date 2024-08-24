London On Da Track’s BM Drags Him For Alleged Absence From Daughter’s Life

Eboni Ivori is putting her ex on blast.

It's no secret that London On Da Track and his ex, Eboni Ivori, haven't always gotten along. The two of them share a child together named Paris, whose life he's not very involved in, or so Eboni alleges. She's called the artist out for this, among other things, on multiple occasions. He even sent her a cease-and-desist in 2022 over her accusations against Shenseea‘s seven-year-old son.

Most recently, Eboni took to her Instagram to share a series of photos that feature sad-looking children, none of which are hers. In her captions, she alleged that London hadn't seen their daughter since December. “My lil girl waiting on her dad since last Christmas,” she wrote alongside a photo of a sad child. “Another pic of my lil girl waiting for her dad on her birthday last year," she captioned another.

Eboni Ivori Accuses London On Da Track Of Being An Absent Father

She went on, also alleging that Paris didn't get to see her dad on Father's Day. He's yet to publicly address her accusations. It looks like Eboni isn't the only one of London On Da Track's exes who's struggled to co-parent with him, however. Summer Walker jumped into The Shade Room's comments section to empathize with Eboni today, writing "Same [eyeroll emoji]." In the past, she's also put him on blast for his alleged absence from their daughter's life. In 2022, for example, she vented about the situation on her Instagram Story, though she deleted it shortly after.