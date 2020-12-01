Eboni Ivorii
- Pop CultureLondon On Da Track’s Ex Eboni Ivorii Trolls Summer Walker Over Chrisean Rock ImpersonationEboni came for Summer Walker. By Aron A.
- MusicLondon On Da Track's BM Eboni Disses Shenseea's New Single "Curious"After the Jamaican artist dropped a diss towards the producer's past flame, she had some harsher words for her non-diss single.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefShenseea Fires Shots At London On Da Track's BM On New FreestyleShenseea still wants all the smoke with Eboni Ivori. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsLondon On Da Track's BM Exposes Him: "Nobody Likes [Sissies] That Take Babies From Women"Just a few weeks ago, Eboni Ivori accused her ex's rumoured new girl, Shenseea, of allowing her son to act inappropriately towards E and London's daughter.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLondon On Da Track’s Baby Mother Bashes Summer Walker’s New HairstyleEboni is coming for Summer yet again.By Lawrencia Grose
- GramSummer Walker Trashed Online By London On Da Track's Ex EboniOnce again Eboni takes vicious aim at the singer, even posting a picture of Summer while mocking her natural look.By Erika Marie
- GramSummer Walker Believes London On Da Track's Ex Has "Obsession" With HerThe mother of the producer's other daughter has returned to taunt Summer, including demanding an apology. Summer advised her to get help.By Erika Marie
- GramLondon On Da Track's BM Apologizes For Trashing Him: "Looking Forward To The Future"After going off on her ex and saying he paid her to say nice things about him, she returns with an apology.By Erika Marie
- GramLondon On Da Track's BM Claims She Trashed Summer Walker For MoneyAccording to Eboni, the producer said he would pay her to talk trash about Summer and defend him on social media, but he never paid up.By Erika Marie
- GramSummer Walker & London On Da Track's Baby Mama Go At It...AgainThey've exchanged words on social media before and they're back at it.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsLondon On Da Track's Baby Mama Wants Him Jailed Over Child SupportThe baby mama drama continues for London on da Track. By Faysia Green
- GramSummer Walker Insulted By London On Da Track's Baby MamaThe singer shared a few thoughts about people worshipping money and London's ex chimed in with a barrage of insults.By Erika Marie