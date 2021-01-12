Faysia Green
- Pop CultureHollywood Actor Allegedly Involved in $227 Million Ponzi SchemeSmall-time actor Zachary Horwitz has been caught in a big-time Ponzi scheme. By Faysia Green
- PoliticsKey Witness Doesn't Want To Testify In Derek Chauvin TrialThe defense reportedly wants to focus on drug use.By Faysia Green
- Pop CultureVanessa Bryant Calls Daughter Capri "[Kobe] and Gigi's Twin"Rest in peace, Kobe and Gigi.By Faysia Green
- Pop CultureVin Diesel's Son Joins "Fast & Furious 9" CastThere's a new addition to the 'Fast & Furious' franchise. (Sorta)By Faysia Green
- Pop CultureKrispy Kreme's New Deal: A COVID-19 Vaccination Gets You A Free DonutBring your vaccination card and get yourself a free Krispy Kreme donut. By Faysia Green
- Pop CultureAkbar V Says Flight Attendant Is Racial Profiling Her While On IG LiveAkbar V. documented the incident after the flight attendant demanded if she was in the correct seat. By Faysia Green
- RelationshipsLil Uzi Vert Co-Signs Possible Lizzo & Bfb Da Packman RelationshipBfb Da Packman may be one step closer to his goal. By Faysia Green
- TVBeyonce Shows Her Support For Meghan Markle Following Shocking Oprah InterviewWomen supporting women. You love to see it. By Faysia Green
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor's Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Charges Permanently DroppedThere's a glimpse of hope that justice will prevail. By Faysia Green
- Pop CultureReginae Carter & Zonnique Hit #JuneBugChallenge On Girls TripReginae and Zonnique show off their dance skills in style. By Faysia Green
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Detained Innocent Black Man Before George Floyd's Murder: ReportMore comes to light about the officer that killed George Floyd. By Faysia Green
- Movies"Coming 2 America" Gives Us Another Look In New TrailerLooks like more drama and fun awaits the King of Zamunda.By Faysia Green
- CrimeT.I. Reacts To Harlem Community Gathering After Woman Is BeatenT.I. believes in #ProtectBlackWomen as the Harlem community comes together in support of a woman who was brutally attacked last week.By Faysia Green
- RelationshipsLondon On Da Track's Baby Mama Wants Him Jailed Over Child SupportThe baby mama drama continues for London on da Track. By Faysia Green
- MusicKaiya & Just Brittany Respond After Rick Ross' VH1 "Signed" Clip Goes ViralAnother example of colorism working against dark-skinned women in the music industry.By Faysia Green
- CrimeTacoma Police Officer Plows Through Crowd With Squad CarTacoma Police Department confirmed at least one person was taken to the hospital after a cop car drove through a crowd of people on Saturday night. By Faysia Green
- Music"Whoopty" Rapper CJ Signs With Warner RecordsIt's time to meet the Staten Island rapper. By Faysia Green
- NewsEmotional Oranges "Bonafide" Featuring Chiiild Is A BopEmotional Oranges are grooving on this new track.By Faysia Green
- RelationshipsT.I. Teases Having Baby #8 With TinyT.I. shows his wife some appreciation. By Faysia Green
- NewsCalboy Goes In On "Beatbox Freestyle"Calboy drops a fresh freestyle.By Faysia Green
- PoliticsTrump Taunts Biden Over 25th Amendment: "Be Careful What You Wish For"President Trump isn't concerned about the 25th Amendment but suggests that President-elect Biden should be. By Faysia Green
- PoliticsTrump Defends Riot Response As "Totally Appropriate"Congress, and virtually every social media platform, doesn't agree.By Faysia Green
- Pop Culture"SoHo Karen" Allegedly Damaged NYC Apartment Before Incident"SoHo Karen" may be a trespasser.By Faysia Green
- MusicVic Mensa's Non-Profit Was RobbedVic Mensa says his non-profit organization was robbed of over $40,000 of shoes.By Faysia Green
- NewsAsiahn Showcases Soft Melodies In "My World"The ladies aren't here to play in this R&B game. By Faysia Green
- Pop CultureReginae Carter "Deserves" Better, Says Deyjah HarrisDeyjah Harris could be hinting that things aren't great between Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci. By Faysia Green