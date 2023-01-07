If you thought we were leaving baby mama drama in 2022, you’re dead wrong. This weekend, it’s Eboni Ivori chiefly stepping into the spotlight as she drags her ex, London On Da Track.

The former lovers have been explicitly feuding frequently as of late. Specifically, they came to blows after she made claims that his rumoured new girl, Shenseea, allowed her son to act inappropriately towards the co-parent’s daughter.

London On Da Track attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“It’s a shame the way Black men do everything to tear Black women down,” she wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this week. “As a race and a culture, we need to do better.”

On the next slide, things only became juicier as Eboni shared screenshots of alleged texts from London. “What’s so crazy is just the other day calling me tryin’ to come over in the middle of the night. Tryna get me over there middle of the night, now it’s all this?” her rant went on.

“I’m disgusted that a man that I’ve known for 10 years, way back when he didn’t [have] McDonald’s money, would try to go big on me,” she indirectly said to her ex. “Act like he never knew me, and try to take our daughter.”

Next, Eboni brought another of London’s baby mamas into the conversation. “The same guy that was with Summer Walker for two years. Didn’t lay eyes on her or call her or send a penny is now trying to take her again… Like how?”

From the sounds of things, Ivori is frustrated over the producer’s sudden interest in their child after years of absence. “I hate it for our baby, but you’re well on your way to ruining your reputation and career,” she said. Later she added, “Nobody likes [sissies] that take babies from women.”

For good measure, she ended with, “Run and report all that too, word for word. You probably the reason Thug locked up now, all you do is go to the police.”

#PressPlay: The mother of #LondonOnDaTrack’s daughter shared video footage of a subpoena being served at her home. Eboni alleges London is trying to put her on child support! 👀 #theshaderoom #theshaderoomteens #theshaderoomnews2022 pic.twitter.com/8oCIcbVozC — Theshaderoomnews2022 (@shaderoom2022) December 22, 2022

Get caught up on London On Da Track and Eboni Ivori’s 2022 drama here, and check back later for any updates on the situation.