instagram beef
- MusicCardi B Says FYB J Mane Is "Lying For Clout" About Offset DMsCardi B had a fiery defense for her beau.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKarlissa Saffold Puts Tokyo Toni On BlastThe two famous reality star moms are seemingly going at it again.By Ben Mock
- MusicYung Miami Feuds With Blueface's Mom About Carlee RussellSaffold decided to take some shots at the City Girl.By Ben Mock
- MusicBlueFace's Mom Defends Rapper After Erykah Badu DissKarlissa Saffold is beefing with the Queen of Neo Soul.By Ben Mock
- LifeBig Scarr's Sister Claps Back At Keyshia Ka'oir: "F*ck Them Receipts That Annabelle Uploaded"The drama began after Gucci Mane was accused of skipping out on paying for his late signee's funeral.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsLondon On Da Track's BM Exposes Him: "Nobody Likes [Sissies] That Take Babies From Women"Just a few weeks ago, Eboni Ivori accused her ex's rumoured new girl, Shenseea, of allowing her son to act inappropriately towards E and London's daughter.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlueface Beefs With NBA YoungBoy And The Island BoysBlueface had a busy Christmas Eve, as he entertained arguments with both NBA YoungBoy and the Island Boys. By Isaac Fontes
- GramTikToker Accuses Justin LaBoy Of Stealing His Content: "Leave Me Alone"Influencer Raymonte slammed the Revolt host for stealing content. By Lamar Banks
- StreetwearGigi Hadid Calls Ye "A Bully & A Joke" Amid Gabriella Karefa-Johnson BeefYe has since deleted the controversial posts aimed at the Vogue editor.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent Dubs James Cruz A "Coke Head" On IG After Audio Engineer Speaks On G-UnitFif claims that Diddy "played with [James Cruz's] butt in Miami."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsDaniLeigh Shares Last Word On DaBaby SituationDaniLeigh clears one last thing before taking a break from the internet.By Alex Zidel
- SportsShaq Fires Back At Dwight Howard's Impersonation Of HimShaq responds after Dwight Howard mocks him. By Joe Abrams
- MusicMulatto Continues To Throw Shade At Renni Rucci Using Nicki Minaj VerseThe rappers are continuing to take shots at each other.By Madusa S.
- Music50 Cent Snaps Back At Jim Jones: "I Looked Out For This Guy"50 Cent is calling out Jim Jones for changing up on him after he helped him out.By Rose Lilah