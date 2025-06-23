Ken Carson & Don Toliver Trade Scathing Disses Over Yeat Collab

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 416 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ken-carson-summer-smash-2024-2
BRIDGEVIEW, IL - JUNE 16: Rapper, Ken Carson, performs during Day 3 of the Summer Smash festival 2024, in SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
Ken Carson and the Opium crew have been rumored to be in beef with Yeat for a while, and Don Toliver doesn't approve of the shade.

Some fans might think that Don Toliver and Ken Carson could go well together on a track, but that no longer seems like a possibility. Following the latter's recent Summer Smash performance in Chicago over the weekend, we have a new hip-hop beef brewing for the headlines, and it's surprisingly over another rapper entirely: Yeat.

It all started when Ken seemed to diss the 2093 MC during his Summer Smash set, reopening long-standing rumors of Opium's distaste for the California native. "F**k you talking about, ain't no duos," he remarked onstage, per YeatTalk on Twitter. Many fans interpreted this as a diss to the Tonka fanatic and to the Cactus Jack signee dropping a collab album soon, an interpretation that the latter certainly agreed with.

"N***as be On the Lame S**t just get your money and go Home. lol," Don Toliver responded on his Instagram Story. "U the worst thing that happened to your BM p***y ahh," Ken Carson clapped back on IG. Don got the last word at press time with another Instagram Story post: "My BM got more money then [sic] you n***as you need to work harder [various crying-laughing emojis]." Of course, the "BM" in question is Toliver's partner Kali Uchis.

Read More: Tory Lanez's Team Claims That He Will Be Freed "Later This Year"

Ken Carson Don Toliver Beef

Don Toliver Ken Carson Beef
Screenshot via Instagram @dontoliver
Ken Carson Don Toliver Beef
A screenshot via Instagram @kencarson
Don Toliver Ken Carson
Screenshot via Instagram @dontoliver

All of these IG posts have since been deleted, but fans were quick to catch them and explosively discuss them online. These artists have had ties over the years and rumors about their relationships, but now it seems like things are clearer than ever.

Long gone are the rumors of a "twizzy" verse on a Ken and Lone song, or other collaborations like that involving Don. We will see what the next step is.

Elsewhere, Yeat kept busy in 2025 with a recent "Feel No Ways" cover, Ken Carson dropped More Chaos, and it looks like Don Toliver will be on JACKBOYS 2 very soon. So do these moves mean that a response on wax might emerge in the future?

We highly doubt it considering the music these artists make, but we'll be on the lookout either way. For now, it all looks like just some personal shade and conflicts.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
a great chaos deluxe Mixtapes Ken Carson Lets "A Great Chaos" Rage On With Seven New Deluxe Cuts 1192
Ken Carson: Chaos Tour - Louisville, KY Music Ken Carson Exposes Hacker Trying To Blackmail Him For Songs 1149
YNW Bortlen's Trial To Begin In October Music Ken Carson Fan Runs On Stage, Gets Tackled By Security 575
Ken Carson Young Thug Collab UY SCUTI Hip Hop News Music Ken Carson Seems To Confirm A Young Thug Collab Amid "UY SCUTI" Hype 1140