Ken Carson & Don Toliver Trade Scathing Disses Over Yeat Collab

Some fans might think that Don Toliver and Ken Carson could go well together on a track, but that no longer seems like a possibility. Following the latter's recent Summer Smash performance in Chicago over the weekend, we have a new hip-hop beef brewing for the headlines, and it's surprisingly over another rapper entirely: Yeat.

It all started when Ken seemed to diss the 2093 MC during his Summer Smash set, reopening long-standing rumors of Opium's distaste for the California native. "F**k you talking about, ain't no duos," he remarked onstage, per YeatTalk on Twitter. Many fans interpreted this as a diss to the Tonka fanatic and to the Cactus Jack signee dropping a collab album soon, an interpretation that the latter certainly agreed with.

"N***as be On the Lame S**t just get your money and go Home. lol," Don Toliver responded on his Instagram Story. "U the worst thing that happened to your BM p***y ahh," Ken Carson clapped back on IG. Don got the last word at press time with another Instagram Story post: "My BM got more money then [sic] you n***as you need to work harder [various crying-laughing emojis]." Of course, the "BM" in question is Toliver's partner Kali Uchis.

Ken Carson Don Toliver Beef

Screenshot via Instagram @dontoliver

A screenshot via Instagram @kencarson

Screenshot via Instagram @dontoliver

All of these IG posts have since been deleted, but fans were quick to catch them and explosively discuss them online. These artists have had ties over the years and rumors about their relationships, but now it seems like things are clearer than ever.

Long gone are the rumors of a "twizzy" verse on a Ken and Lone song, or other collaborations like that involving Don. We will see what the next step is.

We highly doubt it considering the music these artists make, but we'll be on the lookout either way. For now, it all looks like just some personal shade and conflicts.