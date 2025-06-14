Tory Lanez's Team Claims That He Will Be Freed "Later This Year"

Tory Lanez's team is making a strong claim that their Brampton client will be a free man and soon. Per a clip from the We In Miami podcast, caught by the Jasmine Brand, one the rapper's reps claims he will be out prison "later this year."

She dropped this bombshell after being asked if she could give any updates that the general public isn't aware of. "For who I am and what I know and the system that I am involved in, Tory Lanez will be freed this year. I just want you to know that," she stated while looking directly into her camera.

The lady was then asked if it would be this summer. She replied, "It will be soon," while adding, "Haters are gonna hate but it doesn't matter."

Later into the conversation, the woman stated that she believes that the rapper is in fact innocent. Because of that, she claims she was the one who put together his legal team and was very "strategic" about who she selected.

The reason being is because she wanted attorneys who understood California law, which is the state in which Lanez was convicted.

Tory Lanez New Evidence

But what was also interesting about this rep's comments is that she claimed that they are purely fighting the state on his 10-year sentence, not Megan Thee Stallion. "This is not about Megan," she said while speaking on Tory's behalf.

"Megan did not pursue those charges against Tory, the DAs Office did." According to her, Lanez "prays for her and so does his father."

That alleged truth is different from what Megan Thee Stallion and her team believe to be the case. Recently, the femcee went off on "demon" Tory Lanez and his fans for constantly berating her online.

"I'm sick of this sh*t LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!! HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT SH*T! IDGAF ABT A BLOG OR A BOT!!! WHY IN TF WOULD ME... MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME! FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVEN IN COURT f*ck the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME!!" she said in part.