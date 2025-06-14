Tory Lanez's Team Claims That He Will Be Freed "Later This Year"

BY Zachary Horvath 475 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Hot 97 Summer Jam
June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Representation for Tory Lanez also revealed who they are actually fighting in court as his legal team has yet to file their new evidence.

Tory Lanez's team is making a strong claim that their Brampton client will be a free man and soon. Per a clip from the We In Miami podcast, caught by the Jasmine Brand, one the rapper's reps claims he will be out prison "later this year."

She dropped this bombshell after being asked if she could give any updates that the general public isn't aware of. "For who I am and what I know and the system that I am involved in, Tory Lanez will be freed this year. I just want you to know that," she stated while looking directly into her camera.

The lady was then asked if it would be this summer. She replied, "It will be soon," while adding, "Haters are gonna hate but it doesn't matter."

Later into the conversation, the woman stated that she believes that the rapper is in fact innocent. Because of that, she claims she was the one who put together his legal team and was very "strategic" about who she selected.

The reason being is because she wanted attorneys who understood California law, which is the state in which Lanez was convicted.

Read More: Who Is India Love? The OG Instagram Baddie

Tory Lanez New Evidence

But what was also interesting about this rep's comments is that she claimed that they are purely fighting the state on his 10-year sentence, not Megan Thee Stallion. "This is not about Megan," she said while speaking on Tory's behalf.

"Megan did not pursue those charges against Tory, the DAs Office did." According to her, Lanez "prays for her and so does his father."

That alleged truth is different from what Megan Thee Stallion and her team believe to be the case. Recently, the femcee went off on "demon" Tory Lanez and his fans for constantly berating her online.

"I'm sick of this sh*t LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!! HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT SH*T! IDGAF ABT A BLOG OR A BOT!!! WHY IN TF WOULD ME... MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME! FACTS ARE FACTS, he did it, it was PROVEN IN COURT f*ck the hate campaign on the internet TORY YOU SHOT ME!!" she said in part.

The Canadian's legal team has been claiming to have new evidence to free their client. However, as of the end of May, nothing has been filed.

Read More: Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI Tour: Tickets, Dates & More

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
"Mean Girls" New York Premiere Music Charlamagne Tha God Co-Signs Megan Thee Stallion's Rant Against Tory Lanez 4.7K
Dream Con Apology Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News Music Dream Con Issues Apology To Megan Thee Stallion After Seemingly Supporting Tory Lanez 2.6K
Syndication: Savannah Morning News Music Megan Thee Stallion Urges "Demon" Tory Lanez To Leave Her Alone 2.9K
Wireless Festival 2019 Pop Culture Judge Reveals Tory Lanez's Lyrics & Music Videos Could Be "Fair Game" If Rapper Testifies 4.7K