new update
- MusicPnB Rock Murder Case New Developments: Two Additional Suspects ChargedThe suspects are scheduled for another hearing in December.By Tallie Spencer
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor’s Family Says No-Knock Warrant Tied To Gentrification PlanBreonna Taylor's family is updating their lawsuit against Louisville with some shocking new allegations. By Madusa S.
- TechApple's iOS 12.1 Update Includes Brand New EmojisFinally, a bagel emoji.By Nicole Fee
- SocietyWindows 95 Is Now A Downloadable App On Mac, Windows, And LinuxHere's your dose of nostalgia.By Milca P.
- MusicBobby Shmurda Phones In From Prison; Gives Update On His ReleaseBobby confirms he's coming home in 2020.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Update Adds Replay Function, New Heroes, & MoreWatch your most epic kills over, and over, and over...By Karlton Jahmal