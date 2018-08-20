Nicole Fee
- Original Content12 Scary Movies To Watch On Netflix Before HalloweenWith Halloween on the horizon, why not catch one of these terrifying flicks?By Nicole Fee
- SocietyOfficer Jason Van Dyke's Attorney Blames Laquan McDonald For His Own DeathJason Van Dyke, the police officer responsible for fatally shooting Laquan McDonald, has presented his case.By Nicole Fee
- EntertainmentWatch Netflix's New Trailer For The Sabrina Reboot "Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina""Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" proper trailer is released.By Nicole Fee
- TVNetflix To Adapt "Chronicles Of Narnia" For New TV SeriesC.S. Lewis' "Narnia" is going to be adapted for the Netflix screen.By Nicole Fee
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Denies Allegations Of Abuse By Ex Amber HeardJohnny Depp officially denies the allegations from his ex-wife, Amber Heard.By Nicole Fee
- EntertainmentAnna Faris Becomes Target For Bodyshamers After Posting "Too Thin" PhotoActress Anna Faris is on the receiving end of body shamers with a recent photo.By Nicole Fee
- Entertainment"RoboCop" Rare & X-Rated Version Now Streaming On Amazon PrimeYou can watch "RoboCop" in its original X-Rated glory.By Nicole Fee
- TechApple's iOS 12.1 Update Includes Brand New EmojisFinally, a bagel emoji.By Nicole Fee
- MusicJacquees: The Essential RemixesFrom "Trip" to "Girls Love Rihanna," Jacquees' remixes never disappoint. By Nicole Fee
- EntertainmentRashida Jones Secretly Gave Birth Months AgoThe actress welcomes her first child with boyfriend Ezra Koenig. By Nicole Fee
- LifeCoca-Cola Reportedly Interested In The Cannabis Drink IndustryCoca-Cola looks to the endless possibilities of weed-infused soft-drinks. By Nicole Fee
- Movies"Mary Poppins Returns" 54 Years Later In New TrailerWatch the new trailer for the upcoming "Mary Poppins" movie. Yep. She's back.By Nicole Fee
- TechApple's iOS12 Releases Today: What You Need To KnowApple's iOS 12 is set to drop later tonight. By Nicole Fee
- EntertainmentAsia Argento Threatens Rose McGowan With Legal ActionAsia Argento gives Rose McGowan a twenty-four-hour warning. By Nicole Fee
- Original Content10 TV Shows To Binge-Watch This Weekend On Amazon Prime VideoYour weekend is waiting for you. As is your couch and favorite streaming service.By Nicole Fee
- SocietyStephen Colbert, Chelsea Handler & More Respond to Trump's Puerto Rico TweetCelebrities are having none of Trump's "alternative facts."By Nicole Fee
- MusicJustin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted Outside Marriage CourthouseLove is in the air. By Nicole Fee
- EntertainmentStormy Daniels' Upcoming Memoir Will Feature Trump Affair DetailsStormy Daniels is about to clear the air. By Nicole Fee
- Original ContentHappy Birthday Paul Walker: The Late Actor's Best MoviesCelebrate Paul Walker's legacy by watching one of his best films. By Nicole Fee
- SocietyMichael Moore Suggests Trump's Presidency Began Over Jealousy Of Gwen StefaniMichael Moore puts forth an intriguing conspiracy theory involving Donald Trump and Gwen Stefani. By Nicole Fee
- SocietyPolice Officer Amber Guyger Arrested For Fatal Shooting Of Botham Shem JeanThe officer responsible for shooting Botham Shem Jean has been arrested. By Nicole Fee
- SocietyMerriam-Webster Announces New Additions To The DictionaryThe Merriam-Webster team is doing their part in staying with the times. By Nicole Fee
- Original ContentThe Best Netflix Movies To Watch For Any MoodIt's the weekend which means it's time for Netflix. No matter what mood you're in today, we have a great list of movies you should watch.By Nicole Fee
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Mark Wahlberg's Top Motivational Gym PostsMark Wahlberg has an everlasting bond with the gym, can't you tell?By Nicole Fee
- Original ContentKanye West's Most Explicit Lyrics: A Brief HistoryKanye West has been known to drop a sexually-explicit bar or two over the years.By Nicole Fee
- SocietyChicago Police Officer Trial Begins For Murder Of Black TeenJason Van Dyke is accused of killing Laquan McDonald.By Nicole Fee
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Jordyn Woods' Body-Confident LooksJordyn Woods oozes confidence.By Nicole Fee
- MusicBhad Bhabie Drops $45k On New Jewelry To Celebrate Gold CertificationBhad Bhabie iced herself out.By Nicole Fee
- MusicThe Producers Hidden in Eminem's Kamikaze CreditsDiscover all of the production credits for Eminem's new album "Kamikaze."By Nicole Fee
- Original ContentAmir Obe's Musical Evolution: A TimelineA timeline of Amir Obe finding his sound.By Nicole Fee
- Original Content14 New TV Shows To Watch This FallIf you need something new on your watch list as the months get colder, these TV shows are all set to debut in the Fall.By Nicole Fee
- Original Content10 Recent Netflix Additions To Watch This WeekendIf you're looking for something new to watch this weekend, we've got you covered.By Nicole Fee
- EntertainmentPete Davidson Gets Graphic On Benefits Of Engagement With Ariana GrandePete Davidson tells it like it is when it comes to being engaged to Ariana Grande.By Nicole Fee
- ViralWoman Fired By NASA After Tweeting "Suck My D*ck & Balls"A lesson from the internet.By Nicole Fee
- LifeOprah Winfrey Adds Frozen Pizza To Her RepertoireDid you even know Oprah Winfrey is in the food business?By Nicole Fee
- SocietyDonald Trump's Presidency Sees More Americans Than Normal Moving To CanadaStatistics show that there are more Americans than average moving to Canada.By Nicole Fee
- MusicAriana Grande On GMA: Why Pete Davidson Is "The One"Ariana Grande dishes on her new love and "Sweetener" with Good Morning America.By Nicole Fee
- SocietyPrisoners Are Currently On Nationwide Strike In An Effort To Improve ConditionsInmates across America are going on strike for the next 19 days.By Nicole Fee
- EntertainmentEva Longoria Joins "Dora, The Explorer" Cast As Dora's Mom In Live Action MovieWho will be seeing the "Dora, The Explorer" live action movie?By Nicole Fee
- EntertainmentChris Pine-Starring "Outlaw King" Trailer Arrives Ahead Of Film Fest & Netflix DebutWatch the new trailer for Chris Pine-starring "Outlaw King."By Nicole Fee
- SocietyThere Were 58 Shootings In Chicago Over The WeekendChicago saw a rise in violence over the weekend.By Nicole Fee