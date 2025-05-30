Tory Lanez Still Hasn't Filed Any New Evidence In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 369 Views
Tory Lanez Hasnt Filed Evidence Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Tory Lanez attends Triller After Dark on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Triller)
Tory Lanez's team continues to push for his freedom in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case despite his previous conviction.

Tory Lanez fortunately recovered well from his harrowing prison stabbing and moved to another jail facility. This attack came at a very inopportune time, as he and his team are in the middle of a big move in the previous Megan Thee Stallion case.

For those unaware, the Brampton creative's lawyers claimed to have new evidence proving his innocence in the shooting case. This had resulted in a conviction and ten-year sentence back in late 2022 and led to multiple appeal attempts.

The new evidence itself is two-fold. One claim is from Kelsey Harris' bodyguard, who alleges he overheard her say that she shot Meg. Another is from body cam footage showing a conversation with an alleged witness. The witness alleged that he saw a woman shoot Megan.

However, according to journalist Meghann Cuniff on Twitter, Tory Lanez hasn't filed this evidence in court yet. Apparently, the last activity in his appeal was an envelope of exhibits from a county clerk in April of this year. Reportedly, there also haven't been new filings in his two habeas petitions asking the court to reevaluate his imprisonment.

36 Hours Later

Of course, the lack of evidence filings and the presence of new allegations doesn't prove or disprove anything in the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case. At least, not yet. Take all of this with a grain of salt, as it's very likely the teams wants to tackle public opinion first before taking this to court. Then, we will see what the court responds with.

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion's attorney responded to Tory Lanez. Alex Spiro accused Lanez's team of manipulating their story and allegedly trying to only sway public opinion with this.

"Tory Lanez's team can't keep a story straight," Spiro reportedly alleged. "Last week, they argued that Kelsey Harris shot Megan and now, they're claiming that Megan only stepped on glass. They continue to rehash old evidence from trial and re-package it as new information to desperately sway public opinion. There was no new evidence displayed today – simply a sad attempt from Tory's team to copy our presentation format to peddle misinformation."

Tory Lanez also launched a new website called 36hourslater.com to assist these efforts. It compiles his team's arguments for his innocence with various quotes, videos, and allegations.

