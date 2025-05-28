Tory Lanez shared a petition requesting a pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsom as he remains behind bars serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He posted a link to the petition on his Instagram Story, Wednesday morning, after he survived a stabbing, earlier this month. At the time of publishing, it has over 300,000 signatures.

The petition reads: "Daystar Peterson, professionally known as Tory Lanez, is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence—despite what his legal team describes as overwhelming evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, missing forensic data, and politically motivated sentencing. We, the undersigned, urge California Governor Gavin Newsom to issue a pardon."

After reiterating the arguments Lanez's legal team made at a press conference, earlier this month, the petition suggested that the 10-year sentence is far too long regardless. It concludes: "Now, Tory Lanez is serving a 10-year sentence under deeply contested circumstances. Alarmingly, he also recently survived an alleged attempt on his life while in custody—raising urgent concerns about his safety and well-being." The petition ends with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr: “'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.' This is one of those moments."

Tory Lanez Stabbing

As for the stabbing, his attacker, Santino Cosio, hit him a total of 14 times. Speaking with TMZ about it afterward, he told the outlet that he had heard Lanez allegedly put bounty out on his head. “I wasn’t trying to kill Tory,” he insisted. Cosio is currently serving a life sentence.