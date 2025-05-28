Disturbing Surveillance Footage Of Tory Lanez's Stabbing Leaks Online

A few weeks ago, Tory Lanez was stabbed in prison by a fellow inmate, Santino Casio, and now, images are being shown online.

Tory Lanez has been making headlines over the last few weeks, and it all started with him being stabbed in a California prison. Overall, the artist was stabbed 14 times. Seven times in the back, four times in the torso, twice in the back of the head, and once across his face.

Subsequently, Tory's legal team started to make claims that he was not the shooter in the Megan Thee Stallion case. He claimed it was actually Kelsey Harris. However, these claims never made their way to the court. Furthermore, Meg's team has since provided evidence to argue Lanez's claims.

More recently, there was a report that Santino Casio, the man who stabbed Tory, felt as though Lanez was allegedly threatening him. Consequently, he decided to take action.

Now, The Shade Room has received exclusive footage of Tory Lanez's stabbing. It comes from a surveillance camera from inside the prison, which presents an awkward angle of the encounter.

Tory Lanez Stabbing

The footage is quite disturbing as Lanez can be seen struggling on the ground as Casio continues to strike him. Additionally, some images were also presented as part of this report. In these images, Lanez can be seen upright and walking around while he is covered in blood.

In previous reports, it was noted that Lanez was eventually airlifted to the hospital. His team also took to social media claiming that he had suffered two collapsed lungs.

Lanez has since been released from the hospital and was even transported to a different prison. Given what happened to him, this is standard procedure.

It remains to be seen what is next for the artist. Many are wondering if he will continue to pursue a re-trial or some sort of appeal. While his claims against Kelsey Harris have caused quite a stir online, his legal team doesn't appear to be in any rush to bring this alleged evidence to court.

Lanez is serving a 10-year prison sentence and will be eligible for parole in 2029.

