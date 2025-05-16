Megan Thee Stallion Fans Donate Money To Tory Lanez’s Alleged Stabber

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: (Exclusive Coverage) Tory Lanez visits Music Choice on December 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Tory Lanez's team recently confirmed that he's recovering well after getting attacked by another inmate behind bars.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Tory Lanez was the victim of a brutal stabbing behind bars. Reportedly, the performer was stabbed a whopping 14 times in his back, torso, head, and face. He suffered two collapsed lungs as a result of the alleged attack, and had to be put on a breathing machine.

The man allegedly responsible for the attack was later identified as Santino Casio. Reportedly, Casio has a history of assaulting other inmates during his stay in prison. He's serving a life sentence with the possible of parole for murder, attempted murder, use of a dangerous or deadly weapon, and inflicting great bodily injury.

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party back in 2020. Amid all of this, one of the femcee's fans decided to set up a GoFundMe for Casio, and others have already made donations. The goal is set at $20K, per a screenshot shared by No Jumper. So far, over $2500 has been raised.

Tory Lanez Stabbing

Obviously, two alleged wrongs don't make a right in this situation, and most social media users agree that celebrating Lanez's stabbing is extremely inappropriate.

Since the attack, the performer's team has confirmed that he's on the road to recovery. According to them, he's been moved from the Bakersfield, California area medical facility he was taken to following the stabbing back to the prison hospital. He's "stabilized," and can now talk and breathe on his own.

Lanez's attorney Jose Baez told TMZ that the artist was staying positive despite the circumstances earlier this week. "Tory is upbeat," he said. "He’s in good spirits. He is recovering. He is a strong young man. He’s expected to make a recovery."

As for Casio, no new charges have been filed against him at the time of writing. He's been placed in restricted housing as prison officials investigate the attack.

