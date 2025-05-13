Tory Lanez Suffered Two Collapsed Lungs After Being Stabbed 14 Times

BY Alexander Cole 1254 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tory Lanez Attends The 1990 Farewell Party
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 05: Tory Lanez attends the 1990 Farewell Party on June 05, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)
Tory Lanez was stabbed earlier today at the California Correctional Institution and we now have more details of his harrowing injuries.

Earlier today, it was reported that Tory Lanez had been stabbed by an inmate at the California Correctional Facility. Initial reports suggested that he was in critical condition but his injuries were not life threatening.

However, new information has been revealed via Tory Lanez's Instagram account. Clearly, the injuries are a whole lot worse than the initial reports led us to believe.

As you can read in the Instagram post below, Tory was stabbed 14 times. This includes seven stabs in the back, four in the torse, 2 in the back of his head, and one to the side of his face. Consequently, he had two of his lungs collapse.

Subsequently, Lanez had to be put on a breathing machine. However, he is now breathing on his own and he is even able to speak. Regardless, these are very harrowing injuries and the incident turned out to be quite severe.

Read More: Tory Lanez Shows Off His Gains In New Prison Photo

Tory Lanez Stabbed

When this news broke, many were in a complete and utter state of shock. Just days ago, the artist had posted some photos of himself where he appeared to have a new and buffer physique.

Additionally, the artist had been promising his fans new music. In fact, despite his incarceration, Lanez has continued to make music and entertain his fans. Now, however, he will likely be out of commission as he looks to recover from these injuries.

At this time, it remains unclear why this incident happened and what the motivations were of the perpetrator. Although these latest details from Lanez's people just goes to show that this was a very serious event.

Only time will tell whether or not Lanez will go back to the same prison or be transferred. Moreover, it is unclear how long the artist will have to stay in the hospital. Given the injuries, probably a while.

We will certainly bring you new details as soon as they become available.

Read More: Tory Lanez Adds Two More Tracks To The "Lost Tapes" Collection

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 55.4K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.8K
2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes - Day 2 Music Casanova Reveals Tory Lanez Sent Him Money During His Federal Case 3.7K
tory kanye and jamie Music Kanye West And Jamie Foxx's "Gold Digger" And Tory Lanez's "Alone At Prom" Both Reach One Billion Streams 3.3K