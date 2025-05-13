Earlier today, it was reported that Tory Lanez had been stabbed by an inmate at the California Correctional Facility. Initial reports suggested that he was in critical condition but his injuries were not life threatening.

However, new information has been revealed via Tory Lanez's Instagram account. Clearly, the injuries are a whole lot worse than the initial reports led us to believe.

As you can read in the Instagram post below, Tory was stabbed 14 times. This includes seven stabs in the back, four in the torse, 2 in the back of his head, and one to the side of his face. Consequently, he had two of his lungs collapse.

Subsequently, Lanez had to be put on a breathing machine. However, he is now breathing on his own and he is even able to speak. Regardless, these are very harrowing injuries and the incident turned out to be quite severe.

Tory Lanez Stabbed

When this news broke, many were in a complete and utter state of shock. Just days ago, the artist had posted some photos of himself where he appeared to have a new and buffer physique.

Additionally, the artist had been promising his fans new music. In fact, despite his incarceration, Lanez has continued to make music and entertain his fans. Now, however, he will likely be out of commission as he looks to recover from these injuries.

At this time, it remains unclear why this incident happened and what the motivations were of the perpetrator. Although these latest details from Lanez's people just goes to show that this was a very serious event.

Only time will tell whether or not Lanez will go back to the same prison or be transferred. Moreover, it is unclear how long the artist will have to stay in the hospital. Given the injuries, probably a while.