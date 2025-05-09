Tory Lanez Adds Two More Tracks To The "Lost Tapes" Collection

Since going to prison, Tory Lanez has kept extremely busy. He's released dozens of singles since September 2023, each under a different "Tapes" collection. First were the Lost Tapes, unreleased tracks from 5+ years ago that Lanez started dropping because it was not clear if he'd be able to keep recording while in prison.

Next were the Prison Tapes, tracks he recorded while incarcerated. Guards allegedly seized the recording equipment not long after this series began. He also introduced the Twitch Tapes, a collection of songs he played during his old livestreams. Now, Lanez returns with two new unreleased tracks for the Lost Tapes collection: "School Fight" and "Lotta Money Ave."

Tory Lanez recorded "School Fight" in 2020, while "Lotta Money Ave" dates back to 2017. If nothing else, Lanez is dedicated to making sure his fans get music while their favorite artist counts down the days until he's eligible for parole.

Lanez's release strategy is a smart one, as we've seen artists go to prison for years and struggle to make a comeback. Bobby Shmurda recently canceled his upcoming tour because of some very low ticket sales. Of course, one has to question if he has enough pre-existing material to hold his fans over for the next four and a half years at the rate with which he's dropping. But for now, it seems like a winning strategy. In the meantime, take a listen to "School Fight" and "Lotta Money Ave," the latest "Lost Tapes," below.

Tory Lanez - "School Fight" / "Lotta Money Ave"

Quotable Lyrics From "Lotta Money Ave":