Tory Lanez Kicks Off The Prison Tapes With "Wish I Never Met You / Cell 245"

Tory wasn't lying about the studio-like quality of these releases.

Tory Lanez's voice remains to be heard regardless of his current situation and it sounds pretty damn good on these new "Prison Tapes". These are an extension of the Canadian hybrid's "Lost Tapes", which are older recordings spanning from 2015-2020. Pretty much all of them see Mr. Lanez on his R&B vibes, but on these tracks from behind prison walls, he is giving is a dosage of his aggressive rapping style too. The 31-year-old artist announced this on his social media a couple of days ago through a prison phone. Usually, when rappers release material from behind bars, the quality takes a hit. However, Tory claimed that his engineer was able to work some magic to make it sound like he laid these down in a studio.

Well, Tory Lanez did not a tell, because the first "Prison Tapes" installments sound extremely crisp. Like his "Lost Tapes", there will be two new releases weekly. Additionally, the hitmaker is now giving both a home on his "Free Tory Playlist". Starting this new string of songs are "Wish I Never Hurt You" and "Cell 245", and like we said, these are showing the duality of Tory. The former is sees him struggling with the loss of a lover as he goes as far as to say he wishes they never met so he could have avoided the pain altogether. Conversely, Tory is rapping like the rent is due on "Cell 245" while getting introspective in the process. Both kick off the "Prison Tapes" to perfection and we can't wait for the rest.

"Wish I Never Met You - Prison Tapes" & "Cell 245 - Prison Tapes"- Tory Lanez

Quotable Lyrics From "Wish I Never Met You":