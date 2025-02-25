Tory Lanez Allegedly Pepper Sprayed During Prison Riot

Beyond what some might try to convince you of, prison is definitely not it and this clip of Tory Lanez puts those falsehoods to rest. Per AllHipHop, the Toronto rapper and singer was trying to lay down a recording for a potential project he's got in the works. In a recent prison phone call, he revealed that Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR and The Weeknd have inspired him to drop. "PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, Drake showed his best work of 2025," Lanez said. "The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025, now it's time for me to come out." It was a passionate conversation, particularly on his end.

However, the person he was talking to had major doubts that he could get it done. Especially after losing all of his recording equipment after a recent raid. But Tory Lanez remained firm on his stance and he's going to go for it. Unfortunately, a riot broke out behind him in video footage that surfaced yesterday, February 24. He was in the middle of laying down a verse when he started to hear a lot of commotion behind him. He tried to continue rapping but was ultimately forced to stop and get out of harm's way.

Tory Lanez Prison Tapes

The friend, who captured the madness on his phone, zoomed in to see what was going on. The clip is very grainy all around, so it was hard to make out what was going down and what was said. But there was shouting, loud bangs and apparently now some pepper spray as we have come to learn. In a couple of moments during the video, Lanez appears to get hit with it as he stumbles in and out of frame. You can hear coughing as well from someone and it's possible that it could have been him.