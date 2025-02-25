Tory Lanez Allegedly Pepper Sprayed During Prison Riot

BY Zachary Horvath 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Spotify Presents: Who We Be Live
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Tory Lanez performs on stage during Spotify Presents: Who We Be Live at Alexandra Palace on November 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
A clip of Tory Lanez recording music behind bars went viral on Feb. 24 and after getting another look it appears he got caught in the riot.

Beyond what some might try to convince you of, prison is definitely not it and this clip of Tory Lanez puts those falsehoods to rest. Per AllHipHop, the Toronto rapper and singer was trying to lay down a recording for a potential project he's got in the works. In a recent prison phone call, he revealed that Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR and The Weeknd have inspired him to drop. "PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, Drake showed his best work of 2025," Lanez said. "The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025, now it's time for me to come out." It was a passionate conversation, particularly on his end.

However, the person he was talking to had major doubts that he could get it done. Especially after losing all of his recording equipment after a recent raid. But Tory Lanez remained firm on his stance and he's going to go for it. Unfortunately, a riot broke out behind him in video footage that surfaced yesterday, February 24. He was in the middle of laying down a verse when he started to hear a lot of commotion behind him. He tried to continue rapping but was ultimately forced to stop and get out of harm's way.

Read More: Nicholas Craven On Boldy James' Collabs, Mike Shabb & Producer Album

Tory Lanez Prison Tapes

The friend, who captured the madness on his phone, zoomed in to see what was going on. The clip is very grainy all around, so it was hard to make out what was going down and what was said. But there was shouting, loud bangs and apparently now some pepper spray as we have come to learn. In a couple of moments during the video, Lanez appears to get hit with it as he stumbles in and out of frame. You can hear coughing as well from someone and it's possible that it could have been him.

Hopefully, this incident doesn't hinder his ability to fulfill his promise and prove his doubters wrong. He's already given the fans more than they could have ever asked for with the plethora "Prison Tapes" he's shared. In total, he's shared nine tracks directly from behind bars including "Cell 245," "Wish I Never Met You," "Shots Come For Free," "Know What You Need" among others. His team was also releasing tons of older recordings known as the "Lost Tapes." These are tracks that were never officially released from 2015-2022.

Read More: Mike Shabb Talks Earl Sweatshirt Collab, "Sewaside III" & Nicholas Craven

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2017 Hangout Music Festival - Day 2 Music Tory Lanez Accidentally Captures Prison Riot During Recording Session 2.9K
Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience Music Tory Lanez Plans New Prison Album To Compete With Drake And The Weeknd 3.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1224
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 5.4K