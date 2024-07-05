Tory Lanez Digs Up Some "Lost Tapes" From 2016 Called "Girls Around The World" & "I've Been"

Melodic Tory has always been a force.

Tory Lanez is still giving fans some heat even though he remains behind bars in the form of the "(Lost Tapes)". These are a handful of tracks that were recorded by the Canadian melodic rapper in 2016. Both "Girls Around The World" and "I've Been" are also self-produced, along with some help from his frequent collaborator, Play Picasso. The latter has helped make some of the rapper/singer's biggest tracks such as "Traphouse" "LUV" and more. Their chemistry is highly underrated and if you have not heard a lot of their work together, we highly recommend you check out their catalog.

Overall, these two "Lost Tapes" cuts from Tory Lanez see him in his R&B bag. Fans debate back and forth whether or not they think singing Tory or rapping Tory is better. It is certainly a tough question to answer, and that versatility is why the Canadian has gained such a following over the years. On "Girls Around The World", he experiments with the Afrobeats genre as he swoons over women from Africa. Then on "I've Been", Tory is trying to win back a former lover over a sexier and moodier club-ready beat. Hopefully, these two "Lost Tapes" are a part of a full project of the same.

Read More: Birdman Hopes Drake Will Pull Up To Perform At Cash Money Reunion Set At Essence Fest

Listen To "The Lost Tapes" By Tory Lanez

Quotable Lyrics From "I've Been":