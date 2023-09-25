Tory Lanez Shares Voice Message From Prison, Promises “Alone At Prom” Deluxe

Over this past week, there have been numerous reports pertaining to Tory Lanez and his experience in prison. Overall, these reports have been a mixed bag. Some say he hates his experience and that he is worried about his life. However, other reports suggest that he is embracing his newfound life in North Kent State Prison. For instance, he apparently wants to be part of the General Population of the prison. Furthermore, he has reportedly stated that he is scared of no one, and is feeling good.

Well, it seems like the latter was corroborated on Monday as Lanez took to social media with a message for his fans. In the video reposted below by DJ Akademiks, Lanez can be heard talking about his experience. Overall, he says he is feeling refreshed and unafraid of his surroundings. His rant was actually quite impassioned as he says none of this can phase him. Moreover, he thanked all of his fans for their support during these trying times.

Tory Lanez Speaks

Perhaps the most noteworthy part of his message was the fact that he stated a deluxe version of Alone At Prom is on the way. Back in 2021, Tory Lanez delivered an 80s album that was filled with throwback hits. The album turned out to be one of his most successful endeavors, and fans have wanted more tracks. Well, that seems to be an inevitability now. However, it remains to be seen when the project will drop. At this stage, we do not have a release date.

This latest update from Lanez likely comes as a surprise to a lot of people. It is especially interesting as he notes how he is happy to be out of county jail and is embracing state prison life. Overall, it seems like this situation as Lanez looking to galvanize his supporters, who are firmly in his corner despite the conviction. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

