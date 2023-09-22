Tory Lanez Subjected To The Plainest Food Imaginable In Prison

Tory Lanez is going through it right now. Overall, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison and he was also denied bail recently. Consequently, he was transferred to the North Kern State Prison in California. This is where he will be spending the next decade of his life. While Tory has tried time and time again to get an appeal or at least soften the sentence, his efforts have not worked. Instead, this sentence is one that he will have to get used to, otherwise, the 10 years will go by even slower.

According to TMZ, Lanez is not experiencing the best conditions in prison, especially as it pertains to the food. However, no one should have expected otherwise. Prisons are known for their plain meals, and North Kern State Prison is absolutely no exception. For breakfast, Lanez has been drinking coffee, while also eating some hard-boiled eggs, beef hash, and even some hot cereal. Not too bad considering the circumstances.

Tory Lanez Hit With Bad Food

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: Tory Lanez discusses his creative process during BMI's How I Wrote That Song 2018 on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for BMI)

At lunchtime, Tory has been eating a mix of cold-cut sandwiches and cheese sandwiches. These are served on some bread that hasn't been toasted. Additionally, he does get some peanut butter crackers to at least add some taste to the mix. Once dinner rolls around, fruit, veggies, and maybe some sausages on occasion will be served. It isn't a lot, although that is what everyone else at the prison is getting. Clearly, there is no special treatment going on.

Lanez's current prison sentence continues to be a developing story.

