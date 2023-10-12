Tory Lanez’s Current Prison Schedule Revealed

Tory Lanez is currently set to spend the next 10 years at North Kern State Prison in California. Overall, this is not going to be an easy task. Prison is never easy, regardless of whether or not you are a celebrity. In the midst of this prison sentence, Lanez continues to apply for some form of bail. However, nothing has stuck with the judge so far. These attempts have been all for nothing, and is looking likelier that Lanez will just have to get used to his current life behind bars.

As TMZ reports, Lanez is doing just that. Previously, it had been reported that Lanez wanted to be part of the general population. This would allow him to mingle with inmates and create friendships in the prison. Currently, Lanez is being granted his wish. Moreover, he is on work release, which means he is doing jobs around the prison. This could mean anything from plumbing to carpentry, and anything in between.

Tory Lanez Is Doing What He Can To Get By

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Tory Lanez performs on stage during Wireless Festival 2019 on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

As far as his schedule is concerned, everything is fairly regimented. He wakes up early in the morning around 6 am and from there, he grabs breakfast before going to work. Subsequently, he goes and grabs some lunch, and the rest of the day resumes from there. TMZ also reports that there are plenty of programs at Lanez's disposal. For instance, he can participate in various classes that could even lead to a Master's Degree.

It remains to be seen what's next for Tory Lanez in prison. He claims that he will have new music releasing soon, although nothing has been 100 percent set in stone. Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

