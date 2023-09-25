Tory Lanez Update: General Population & Special Programs Reportedly Of Interest To Rapper

This weekend reports alleged Tory Lanez is fearing for his life since relocating to North Kern State Prison. In his latest mugshot, the embattled artist looked far less put together than normal. His hair appears to be lifting, and his skin missing its usual glow. Since being transferred, Lanez has been kept away from other inmates due to his celebrity status. This means he receives frequent guard check-ups and escorts to and from his meals. According to TMZ, the Chix Tapes hitmaker wants to be treated like any other inmate.

Attorney Ceasar McDowell tells the outlet that his client surprisingly wants to be kept in general population. In fact, he's actually confident about his chances for fitting in with fellow prisoners. "We're told [Lanez] has absolutely no apprehension about his safety... As McDowell explains, [he] thinks he can handle himself," the outlet explains. Thankfully, the Toronto native has people in his life who briefed him on prison life before his sentence began. Additionally, his natural confidence will surely help on some level.

Tory Lanez's Lawyer Gives an Update on His Client's Life in Prison

Tory Lanez performs at Oakland Arena on October 15, 2019, in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Apart from human interaction, the performer's lawyer also shared that Lanez is seeking to speed up his rehabilitation process by engaging in programs and utilizing resources that are more easily accessible to those in gen pop. As far as fear goes, the one thing that the "Say It" hitmaker worries about is reportedly losing contact with his loved ones. At LA County Jail he was able to make phone calls whenever he pleased. For the next 30 days, however, he's being held at the "reception center." Here, he can only receive calls from his legal team.

After that period of time elapses, the entertainer will have inmate orientation, where we'll find out what his future plans for housing are. Both Tory Lanez's fans and haters are curious to know more about what life in prison has been like for him so far. Should he be granted a spot in general population, the father of one will be putting himself at risk to some seriously gruesome potentials. Read more about things that have unfolded at the R&B star's new home in the past, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

