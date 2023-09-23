Tory Lanez Isolated In Prison Due To Celebrity Status

Back in August, Tory Lanez was finally sentenced for his role in Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 shooting. The 31-year-old was given 10 years, and has since tried to appeal the sentence. He was recently seeking release on bail, but the judge denied his request. Now, he's been moved to his new temporary home.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Lanez got transferred to North Kern State Prison. He'll be held at the facility until authorities determine where he'll serve the remainder of his sentence. North Kern is known for various murders, violent attacks, etc. that haven taken place within its walls. His new diet has also been unveiled, which doesn't exactly sound appetizing to most. With that being said, he's simply eating what all of the other inmates are eating. Lately, he's been chowing down on cheese sandwiches, hard-boiled eggs, and hot cereal.

Read More: Tory Lanez Subjected To The Plainest Food Imaginable In Prison

Tory Lanez In Administrative Segregation

Tory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

If the food being served to Lanez behind bars isn't bad enough, it was recently reported that the performer is in Administrative Segregation, due to his status. This means that he's being held in a cell by himself, and hardly ever has an opportunity to interact with the other prisoners. According to TMZ, Lanez isn't allowed to eat in the prison cafeteria with the rest of the inmates. Instead, guards will just bring his meals directly to his cell.

Whenever he goes out to the yard, he's fenced off in a special area away from everyone else. Due to prison policy, he's also handcuffed whenever he's outside of his cell. On the bright side, Lanez does get to enjoy his privacy when he visits the prison showers. What do you think of Tory Lanez being in Administrative Segregation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tory Lanez.

Read More: Tory Lanez’ New Prison Was Home To Various Murders, Violent Attacks, And More

[Via]