inmate
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Isolated In Prison Due To Celebrity StatusTory Lanez is spending a lot of time alone at North Kern State Prison.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureFamily Of Death Row Inmate Thanks Kim Kardashian For Words Of SupportMelissa Lucio's family has thanked Kim Kardashian for showing support for the death row inmate.By Cole Blake
- CrimeFemale Corrections Officer Sentenced To Jail For Having Sex With InmateShe even cut a hole in her pants and had sex with the inmate while 11 other people watched.By Kevin Goddard
- Crime7 Texas Officers Fired After Death Of Black Jail Inmate: ReportThe officers have been let go in connection with the death of a 26-year-old Texas man. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureBrandon Bernard Executed, Kim Kardashian Details His Final MomentsAfter weeks of trying to have death row inmate, Brandon Bernard's sentencing commuted to no avail, Kim Kardashian shares a series of emotional tweets following his execution.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Pleads With Trump To Stop Death Row Inmate's ExecutionAfter trying to help commute death row inmate, Brandon Bernard's sentencing to no avail, Kim Kardashian shares a series of emotional tweets paying tribute to him as his execution approaches.By Ellie Spina
- RandomJeweler Delivers $30K Iced Out Grillz To Client In PrisonSam The Jeweler somehow laces an inmate with an iced out pair of grillz. By Aron A.
- CrimeR. Kelly Beaten Up By Inmate: ReportR. Kelly was reportedly attacked by another inmate in prison.By Alex Zidel
- RandomPrison Inmate Shares Desperate COVID-19 VideoAn inmate was told flat-out that half of their unit would end up dead from the coronavirus, and not much is being done to help them.By Alex Zidel
- GossipKodak Black's Team Says He Was Drugged Before Fight With Prison GuardKodak's representatives believe he was set up.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeWisconsin Inmate Reportedly Confesses To “Making A Murderer” KillingSteven Avery & Brendan Dassey maybe innocent after all.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsDeAndre Hopkins Felt Like A "Slave Again" After Bob McNair's "Inmate" RantThe comments were made by the owner of his team, the Texans.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B & Meek Mill Outrage Over Inmates Death Prompts Prison To Release DetailsAnthony Myrie died from what appears to be cardiac arrest, according to the prison facility.By Aron A.
- SocietyThis Inmate's Mugshot Is Going Viral For His Hilariously Wide NeckHow long before 50 Cent photoshops Busta Rhymes' face onto him?By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian West Criticized For Advocating On Behalf Of Death Row InmateKim's tweet advocating for a review of Kevin Cooper's case has been labeled a "slap in the face of the victims" by a prosecutor. By hnhh
- SocietyInmate Admits To Murdering Black Man In Letter To White Supremacist GroupJohn Daniel Carothers confesses to the murder of Robert Miller.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Is Not In Prison Despite What Pennsylvania Wants You To BelieveMeek Mill is still a free man despite what Pennsylvania wants you to believe.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyRikers Island Inmate Granted $3.9 Million Settlement Following Brutal AttackJahmal Lightfoot is receiving legal restitution for his traumatic experience. By David Saric
- SocietyHostage Standoff At Delaware Prison Ends With One Officer DeadA corrections officer was found dead this morning after authorities barged into a building at a Delaware prison that was taken over by inmates over 18 hours earlier. By Angus Walker