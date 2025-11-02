Former FCI Fort Dix Inmate Claims Diddy Will Have A "Sweet & Easy" Prison Bid

Jan 04, 2005; Miami, FL, USA; Sean P. Diddy Combs on the sidelines during the 2005 Orange Bowl between the USC Trojans and the Oklahoma Sooners at Pro Player Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images (©) Copyright 2005 by Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy recently started his first prison job after checking in at FCI Fort Dix, and we got our first public look at him in over a year.

Ever since Diddy was arrested in September of 2024, fans wondered what prison time would actually look like for him. Once Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced him to 50 months in prison for transporting individuals for prostitution, this extended bid became a reality. But folks still have the same question.

However, we're getting a better and clearer idea of that experience this week thanks to various updates related to the Bad Boy mogul. He recently transferred to FCI Fort Dix – a lower-security and nicer facility when compared to his 13-month Brooklyn stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center – and started his first prison job: washing and drying dirty laundry.

In addition, we also got the first pictures of Diddy since his arrest. Regular citizens hadn't seen him at all in any public forum, with the only hints at his appearance coming from random reports, eyewitness accounts from trial attendees, and courtroom sketches.

More specifically regarding Fort Dix, a former inmate at the correctional institution spoke on Puff's situation and predicted what his bid will look like. Philadelphia rapper Dos Noun made his prediction via a Facebook post, according to AllHipHop. He just came back from a two-year bid.

Diddy Sentence Length
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"Diddy is going to have a relatively sweet and easy bid," Dos Noun reportedly wrote. "Fort Dix is trash in some ways but anyone who has been up higher or even to other lows will say it's known as being wide open and everything up for grabs. People will try to price gouge him but he can have a phone, a private chef, his room cleaned, custom clothes, extra commissary, and special food contracts for better ingredients etc. He's from NYC. They'll keep anybody from pressing him. My guess is his biggest issue is going to be the worship and Fandom. And yes I know what I'm talking about. I just lived there for 2."

Diddy's expected prison release date is May 8, 2028, if everything goes according to the current plan. He continues to seek appeal over his 50-month sentence. We will see just how Sean Combs' time at Fort Dix plays out.

