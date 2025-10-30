Diddy is running out of time, and his legal team is doing all that they can so he can avoid his prison sentence. Or at the very least, have it drastically reduced. Per NBC News, one of his attorney's, Alexandra Shapiro, who is leading the charge on the appeal front, is essentially begging the court to expedite the aforementioned process.

Her filing reads, "Mr. Combs expects to challenge both his conviction and sentence in his appeal. An expedited briefing and argument schedule is critical to ensure that Mr. Combs's appeal of his sentence does not become moot while the appeal is pending."

She continues, "Accordingly, to ensure that Mr. Combs could meaningfully benefit from any appellate ruling vacating his sentence, we have proposed a schedule that would expedite this Court's consideration of Mr. Combs's appeal."

Typically, the entire appeal process can take 18 months to complete. Shapiro is urging the courthouse to begin oral arguments in April with briefs to be in by March.

The Los Angeles Magazine was able to acquire the exact breakdown of the timeline in order for this appeal process to happen ASAP.

When Is Diddy Getting Out Of Prison?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Diddy attends "The Love Album" Listening Party on September 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

"Dec. 23, 2025: Opening brief and appendix filed by Combs. Feb. 20, 2026: Government’s opposition brief due. Mar. 13, 2026: Combs’ reply brief due. April 2026: Oral argument before the Second Circuit."

Shapiro filed her request on Wednesday, October 29 to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. If they approve and scheduling mishaps are avoided, this will get the green light. Reportedly, prosecutors have signed off on this motion.

As for why Diddy is appealing? "Sean’s appeal will challenge the unfair use of the Mann Act, an infamous statute with a sordid history, to prosecute him for sex with consenting adults. Sean has already served more than a year in jail, and we are hoping the Court can hear his appeal in time for it to matter."