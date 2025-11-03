Diddy And Sebastian Telfair Chat In Prison As Mogul's Expedited Appeal Gets Approved

Even though Diddy is projected to be in prison for a few years, it seems he's making the most of his tenure. Since being transferred over to a much safer facility in comparison to the MDC in Brooklyn, he's been all smiles. That's at least what these recently surfaced photos from TMZ show.

In the few shots from the prison grounds the mogul is with a group of men chatting it up. However, per the outlet, he was with another New York celebrity. That would be former NBA star Sebastian Telfair. The athlete's publicist confirmed that to be true and apparently, they are good friends.

So, there's a good chance Telfair was introducing Diddy to his prison pals. For those curious, the former 10-year veteran has three months left at the lower-security facility. He's been there since August after violating the conditions of his supervised release in a healthcare fraud case.

Outside of washing and drying laundry, it seems like Diddy is living lavishly for prison standards.

Where Is Diddy Serving His Sentence?

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

Philly rapper Dos Noun reportedly posted on Facebook about how the record executive is going to have a "sweet and easy bid." "He can have a phone, a private chef, his room cleaned, custom clothes, extra commissary, and special food contracts for better ingredients etc.," he said in part.

The small wins don't stop for him there though. TMZ also shares that he will be getting his speedier appeal. If all goes according to plan, oral arguments could begin as soon as April 2026. "Mr. Combs expects to challenge both his conviction and sentence in his appeal. An expedited briefing and argument schedule is critical to ensure that Mr. Combs's appeal of his sentence does not become moot while the appeal is pending."

Alexandra Shapiro, who filed this motion at the end of October, is Diddy's appellate attorney. Here's the official timeline required for the oral arguments to take place in April. "Dec. 23, 2025: Opening brief and appendix filed by Combs. Feb. 20, 2026: Government’s opposition brief due. Mar. 13, 2026: Combs’ reply brief due. April 2026: Oral argument before the Second Circuit."