Diddy Makes Friends With Fellow Inmates In Cheery New Prison Photos

Say what you will about the Diddy case, but its civil and criminal firestorms must feel quite isolating and despondent from his convicted perspective. But at least he's keeping his head up and putting on a smile while there, as seen in even more new prison photos.

For those unaware, TMZ dropped more snapshots of the Bad Boy mogul last night (Saturday, November 1) after releasing the first picture of him since his arrest. The only hints people previously got of his physical appearance were via eyewitness accounts from within the courtroom, trial sketches, and other reports. The first photo of Diddy at FCI Fort Dix had him with a more dour look on his face.

But as visible in these new pictures, he smiled and hung out with fellow inmates at the Fort Dix yard on Saturday. It seemed like everyone was in a good mood according to the publication, and we will see if any other reports emerge about Sean Combs' prison stay. At least this closes a long-running chapter in which we didn't see him at all, which led to debate about the changes in his appearance.

How Long Did Diddy Get Sentenced For?

Elsewhere, Diddy also got his first prison job while checking into FCI Fort Dix earlier this week. It's a lower-security prison with better facilities in comparison to Brooklyn's MDC, and according to reports, one that opens more opportunity for drug treatment programs and visitation flexibility. While there, at least to kick things off, he will wash and dry dirty laundry for his inmates, with whom he's seemingly getting along.

We can't help but wonder if Puff will reinstate his "free game" classes behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center now that he's transferred to FCI Fort Dix. You may recall that its participants praised the lessons in a letter to the judge ahead of Diddy's 50-month prison sentence.