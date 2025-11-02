Diddy Makes Friends With Fellow Inmates In Cheery New Prison Photos

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 655 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Makes Friends Inmates Cheery New Prison Photos Hip Hop News
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
We are getting even more new pictures of Diddy than we expected, considering that the public hadn't seen him in over a year.

Say what you will about the Diddy case, but its civil and criminal firestorms must feel quite isolating and despondent from his convicted perspective. But at least he's keeping his head up and putting on a smile while there, as seen in even more new prison photos.

For those unaware, TMZ dropped more snapshots of the Bad Boy mogul last night (Saturday, November 1) after releasing the first picture of him since his arrest. The only hints people previously got of his physical appearance were via eyewitness accounts from within the courtroom, trial sketches, and other reports. The first photo of Diddy at FCI Fort Dix had him with a more dour look on his face.

But as visible in these new pictures, he smiled and hung out with fellow inmates at the Fort Dix yard on Saturday. It seemed like everyone was in a good mood according to the publication, and we will see if any other reports emerge about Sean Combs' prison stay. At least this closes a long-running chapter in which we didn't see him at all, which led to debate about the changes in his appearance.

Read More: Diddy Desperately Trying To Speed Up His Appeal As Prison Sentence Looms

How Long Did Diddy Get Sentenced For?

Elsewhere, Diddy also got his first prison job while checking into FCI Fort Dix earlier this week. It's a lower-security prison with better facilities in comparison to Brooklyn's MDC, and according to reports, one that opens more opportunity for drug treatment programs and visitation flexibility. While there, at least to kick things off, he will wash and dry dirty laundry for his inmates, with whom he's seemingly getting along.

We can't help but wonder if Puff will reinstate his "free game" classes behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center now that he's transferred to FCI Fort Dix. You may recall that its participants praised the lessons in a letter to the judge ahead of Diddy's 50-month prison sentence.

With his release date set for May 8, 2028 on the current schedule, we will see if his lawyer Marc Agnifilo's promises of an even earlier release turn out to be true. At least folks know Combs is – at least to a degree – cheery.

Read More: The History Of 50 Cent & Diddy Proves This Was Never Just Beef

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy New Job Prison Transfer FCI Fort Dix Hip Hop News Music Diddy Has A Humble First Job In Prison After Transferring To FCI Fort Dix 3.0K
Diddy Looks First Photo Prison New Facility Hip Hop News Music Diddy Looks Weary In His First Prison Photo Since His Arrest 4.4K
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Reveals Where He Wants To Go To Prison And The Jokes Write Themselves 2.0K
Tekashi 69 And Lenier Mesa Visit "El Gordo Y La Flaca" Music 6ix9ine Recalls Asking Diddy Why He Never Got A Freak Off Invite 6.2K
Comments 0